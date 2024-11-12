Art Sale Fundraiser for St. Sarkis Sunday School

Peggy Hinaekian is an American artist of Armenian origin, born in Egypt, whose work is featured in private and corporate collections worldwide. Living and working in La Jolla, California, she is a colorist deeply influenced by the desert and the sea, drawing from the reddish-orange of the Sinai and the turquoise of the Mediterranean. Her abstract yet evocative paintings invite viewers into atmospheric fields of color, blending calmness, joy, and infinite depth.

Peggy Hinaekian is an American artist of Armenian origin, born in Egypt, whose work is featured in private and corporate collections worldwide. Living and working in La Jolla, California, she is a colorist deeply influenced by the desert and the sea, drawing from the reddish-orange of the Sinai and the turquoise of the Mediterranean. Her abstract yet evocative paintings invite viewers into atmospheric fields of color, blending calmness, joy, and infinite depth.

More details...