St. Sarkis Sunday School | Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America
Art Sale Fundraiser for St. Sarkis Sunday School
Table with Metal Plaque Inlay - 001
$6,500
44" x 99" x 30"
Six Drawer Desk with Middle Keyboard Drawer 002
$800
23" x 53" x 30"
Handcrafted Solid Wood Dining Table 003
$7,500
42" x 99" x 31"
Handcrafted Solid Wood Picnic Table 004
$3,500
23" x 84" x 31"
Handcrafted Solid Wood Bench with Back 005
$1,100
18" x 72" x 34"
Handcrafted Bench with Bobcat Carving and Backboard 006
$1,800
18" x 65" x 44" (20.5" seat height)
Handcrafted Solid Wood American Eagle Bench 007
$2,200
15" x 72" x 38" (18" seat height)
Handcrafted Solid Wood Bench with Whale Carving 008
$2,200
16" x 60" x 37" (14" seat height)
Handcrafted Native American Bench with Whale Carving 009
$2,200
18" x 68" x 38" (18" seat height)
Handcrafted Native American Bench with Elk Carving 010
$4,900
28" x 82" x 47" (18" seat height)
Handcrafted Native American Bench with Animal Carvings 011
$6,000
29" x 97" x 59" (20" seat height)
Carved Head/Footboard 012
$7,500
Headboard: 88" x 58"/Footboard: 88" x 36"
Coffee Table with Storage Drawer 013
$1,200
Coffee Table with Storage Drawer
Bench with Storage Seat 014
$750
19" x 60" x 41.5" (18" seat height)
Iron End Table 015
$250
20" x 31" x 18.5"
SOLD
Poppy Bench 016
$2,200
21" x 77" x 39" (19" seat height)
American Eagle Bench 017
$2,200
22" x 76" x 43.5" (22" seat height)
Carved American Eagle 018
$3,500
Base: 24" x 32"/Figure: 36" x 84"
Carved Grizzly Bear Statue 019
$7,500
23" x 90" x 32"
Eagle on Stump/Wings 020
$4,000
Eagle: 30" x 78"/Wings: 20" x 152"
Carved Bear 021
$500
16" x 24" x 32"
SOLD
Iron Table Base 022
$1,000
18" x 46" x 31"
Iron Coffee Table Base 023
$200
20" x 27" x 17"
Orchid Candle Holder on Stone Base 024
$1,200
Iron Dish Accessory 025
$99
Iron Dish Accessory 026
$99
Iron Dish Accessory 027
$99
Iron Dish Accessory 028
$99
Pillar Candle Holder with Blue Glass Marbles (Set of 2) 029
$200
Wrought Iron Vase 030
$150
Iron Lamp Sculpture with Rock Base 031
$400
Iron Pillar Candle Holder with Rock Base 032
$950
Iron Pillar Candle Holder 033
$150
Iron Sculpture Accessory 034
$150
Armoire 035
$2,900
43" x 81" x 26.5
Armoire with Three Drawers 036
$3,100
42 x 82" x 26"
Armoire 037
$3,100
42" x 82" x 26"
Armoire with One Drawer 038
$3,100
42" x 82" x 24"
Armoire with Three Drawers 039
$3,100
42" x 82" x 24"
Armoire 040
$1,800
42" x 80.5" x 26"
Armoire with One Drawer 041
$3,100
42" x 82" x 24"
Armoire with Three Drawers 042
$3,100
42" x 81.5" x 24"
Armoire with One Drawer 043
$3,100
42" x 81.5" x 26"
Solid Wood Chest With Iron Accents 044
$245
17" x 36" x 19"
Solid Wood Table 045
$1,800
34" x 84" x 30"
Console Table with Center Drawer 046
$1,200
20.5" x 61" x 36"
Oval Coffee Table 047
$750
22" x 50" x 18"
Carved Figurine Headboard and Footboard 048/049
$28,000
110" x 88" x 12" Sold as a Set
Headboard and Footboard Bed Set 050
$5,000
12" x 86" x 50"
Arched Headboard and Footboard 051
$5,000
16" x 90" x 62"
Round Occasional Table 052
$700
22" x 28"
Round Occasional Table 053
$700
22" x 28"
Solid Wood Headboard and Footboard 054
$3,000
8" x 68" x 48"
Solid Wood Headboard and Footboard 055
$3,500
8" x 85" x 48"
Solid Wood Headboard and Footboard 056
$3,000
8" x 68" x 48"
Carved Eagle in Nest Sculpture 057
$3,000
48" x 28" x 77"
Carved Eagle Family Sculpture 058
$5,000
36" x 36" x 102"
Carved Fisherman Sculpture 059
$5,000
36" x 36" x 100"
Carved Eagle Sculpture 060
$2,000
24" x 24" x 44"
SOLD
Carved Eagle Bench Ends (2) Includes Bench 061
$1,200
24" x 36"
Carved Buffalo Sculpture 062
$1,200
36" x 36"
Carved Mountain Lion Sculpture
$1,200
24" x 60" x 24" 063
Carved Eagle on Stump with Open Wings 064
$1,500
30" x 30" x 54" (Wingspan 90")
Carved Bear Bench Ends 065
$2,000
20" x 24" x 48"
Carved Toad and Toad Stool Bench Ends 066
$900
Measurements Vary
Mr. & Mrs. Welcome Bears 067
$1,800
32" x 44"
Dolphins and Mermaids Sculpture 068
$8,000
36" x 80"
Coiled Cobra Sculpture 069
$1,950
48" x 48" x 66"
Angelic Figure with Wings and Swan 070
$7,500
36" x 36" x 75"
Dragon with Wings Sculpture 071
$1,500
36" x 36" x 80"
Bear Leaning on Stump 072
$1,500
24" x 36" x 62"
Indigenous Warrior 073
$250
20" x 20" x 55"
SOLD
Large Parrot on Perch with Ivy Accents 074
$400
18" x 32" x 72"
Five Drawer Executive Desk 075
$2,500
24" x 72" x 30"
Solid Wood Headboard and Footboard 076
$1,800
36" x 80"
Solid Wood Headboard and Footboard 077
$1,800
36" x 80"
Original Art by Peggy Hinaekian
$150
Peggy Hinaekian is an American artist of Armenian origin, born in Egypt, whose work is featured in private and corporate collections worldwide. Living and working in La Jolla, California, she is a colorist deeply influenced by the desert and the sea, drawing from the reddish-orange of the Sinai and the turquoise of the Mediterranean. Her abstract yet evocative paintings invite viewers into atmospheric fields of color, blending calmness, joy, and infinite depth.
