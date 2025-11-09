St Spirit And Truth Ministries's Silent Auction

A true crowd favorite and legendary classic!

Moist, rich, and baked to perfection, Mary’s Famous 7-Up Cake has been the star of every dessert table for years — and it’s back to bless someone new this Christmas season! Infused with a hint of lemon and that unmistakable 7-Up sparkle, this cake strikes the perfect balance between sweet and zesty.

Topped with Mary’s signature glaze that melts in your mouth, every bite tastes like home, love, and Sunday fellowship rolled into one.

Bid high, bid often — because once this cake is gone, it’s gone until next year!