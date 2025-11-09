St Spirit And Truth Ministries's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
A true crowd favorite and legendary classic!
Moist, rich, and baked to perfection, Mary’s Famous 7-Up Cake has been the star of every dessert table for years — and it’s back to bless someone new this Christmas season! Infused with a hint of lemon and that unmistakable 7-Up sparkle, this cake strikes the perfect balance between sweet and zesty.
Topped with Mary’s signature glaze that melts in your mouth, every bite tastes like home, love, and Sunday fellowship rolled into one.
Bid high, bid often — because once this cake is gone, it’s gone until next year!
Starting bid
The dessert that defines Southern comfort!
Margie’s Famous Banana Pudding is pure, creamy perfection — layers of vanilla wafers, fresh bananas, and her secret homemade pudding blend that keeps everyone coming back for more. Light, smooth, and perfectly sweet, it’s the kind of dessert that makes you close your eyes after the first bite and say, “Now that’s love in a dish.”
This isn’t your everyday banana pudding — it’s a family favorite, a church classic, and a guaranteed showstopper at the auction. One taste, and you’ll know why Margie’s pudding has earned its fame!
Starting bid
Liz’s Old-Fashioned Pineapple Layered Cake is the perfect blend of nostalgia and sweetness — moist, golden layers filled with luscious pineapple and creamy frosting that melts in your mouth. Every bite bursts with tropical flavor and old-fashioned love, just like Grandma used to make.
This cake isn’t just dessert — it’s a memory, a tradition, and a taste of home. Perfect for your holiday table or to share with family and friends (if you can bear to share!).
Bid with confidence — this masterpiece won’t last long!
Starting bid
Mary’s German Chocolate Cake is the talk of the town — baked from scratch with a whole lot of love and a pinch of Southern pride.
Moist, rich, and downright beautiful, it’s a true labor of love that shows off Mary’s gift for turning simple ingredients into something downright legendary. Whether you come for the cake or stay to admire the masterpiece, one thing’s for sure — this sweet Southern showpiece will have folks talking (and bidding!) long after it’s gone.
So go on and raise that paddle — cakes like this don’t come ‘round but once a year!
Starting bid
Clara’s Coca-Cola Cake is the real deal — moist, fudgy, and full of that old-school flavor only a true Southern baker can deliver. Made with a splash of ice-cold Coca-Cola and topped with her rich, silky chocolate frosting, this cake tastes like Sunday dinners, porch sittin’, and sweet memories rolled into one.
Every bite is a reminder that some recipes never go out of style — and some folks just know how to make ‘em right.
Bid high, y’all — this one’s pure Southern comfort baked in a pan!
Starting bid
Liz’s Coconut Cake is a slice of pure heaven — tender, fluffy layers wrapped in creamy frosting and blanketed with a generous snowfall of fresh coconut. It’s the kind of cake that brings back memories of Sunday dinners, family reunions, and Grandma’s kitchen.
Every bite is soft, sweet, and full of love — proof that Liz still knows how to bake a cake that can quiet a whole room. Whether you’re craving a taste of nostalgia or just want to bless your sweet tooth, this Southern masterpiece is worth every penny of your bid.
Bid big, y’all — this cake’s so good, it’ll have you grinning before you finish the first slice! 🍰✨
Starting bid
Mary’s Italian Cream Cake is what happens when a little bit of Italy meets a whole lot of Southern charm. With its moist layers filled with toasted pecans, shredded coconut, and rich cream cheese frosting, this beauty is pure perfection on a plate.
It’s smooth, buttery, and just sweet enough to make you close your eyes and hum “mmm.” Baked from scratch and dressed with love, this cake is a true showstopper — the kind folks talk about long after the plates are empty.
So don’t be shy — go on and bid high! Cakes like this don’t come around often, and when Mary bakes it, you know-it’s gonna bless your soul. 🍰✨
Starting bid
Tamara’s Carrot Cake is the very definition of Southern comfort — made from scratch with fresh carrots, warm spices, and a whole lot of love. Every layer is soft and flavorful, covered in her smooth, creamy frosting that melts right into the cake like it was meant to be there.
This isn’t your average carrot cake — it’s a family recipe that’s been perfected over time and baked to bless. With just the right hint of cinnamon and that melt-in-your-mouth goodness, one bite will have you saying, “Now that’s how Mama used to do it.”
So grab your fork, raise your paddle, and get ready — this cake’s going home with whoever’s got the sweetest tooth and the biggest heart!
Starting bid
Pastor Lyndsey’s Strawberry Shortbread Cake is pure joy layered on a plate — tender shortbread cake filled with fresh, juicy strawberries and silky whipped cream that tastes like a summer Sunday after church. Each bite is light, buttery, and blessed with just the right amount of sweetness.
It’s the kind of dessert that makes you smile before the fork even hits your mouth — elegant enough for a celebration, yet comforting enough to feel like home.
If love had a flavor, this would be it. So go on and bid from the heart, y’all — because every slice of this cake carries a little sunshine, a little sweetness, and a whole lot of love from Pastor Lyndsey himself.
Starting bid
Pastor Lyndsey’s Tea Cakes are more than a treat — they’re a tradition. Soft, buttery, and kissed with just the right touch of vanilla, these old-fashioned favorites bring back the good ol’ days when Grandma kept a batch cooling on the counter and sweet tea in the fridge.
Each bite feels like a hug from home — warm, comforting, and made with pure love. Whether you enjoy them with coffee, tea, or a little conversation after church, these tea cakes remind us that simple things done with love never go out of style.
Bid high and take home a taste of Southern nostalgia.
Starting bid
Shirley’s Strawberry Sheet Cake is a true classic — moist, fluffy, and bursting with that fresh strawberry flavor everybody loves. Topped with her creamy homemade strawberry icing, it’s the kind of cake that makes you close your eyes and say, “Now that’s what I’m talkin’ about!”
Baked with love and a good helping of Southern charm, this cake is perfect for sharing (though once you taste it, you might not want to). It’s bright, beautiful, and downright irresistible — a dessert that brings a smile to every table and a little joy to every heart.
So y’all go ahead and bid bold — Shirley’s cake won’t last long, and you’ll be mighty glad you didn’t let this sweet slice of heaven slip away!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!