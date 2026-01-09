St. Theresa Athletic Association Silent Auction

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About this event
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Sponsored by Skip Rider
You and three friends will enjoy an EPIC afternoon with a lively STPAA coach!
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Sponsored by Boys Varsity
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Sponsored by Girls JV
Basket Includes:
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Sponsored by Boys JV
Enjoy the best of the West Shore Farmers Market with this curated gift card basket! Perfect for food lovers and local-goods fans. Make Fridays or Saturday's easy on yourself. This basket includes some key favorites.
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Sponsored by Girls Novice Blue
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Sponsored by Girls Novice White
Basket Includes:
✨ Changes Spa Gift Card (redeemable for services of their choice)
🧴 Luxury Bath & Body Products (such as Biodance Peptide Serum, Shower steamers)
🛁 Pampering Accessories (Biodance Hydro Cera-nol facemasks)
🥂 Bottle of Prosecco for a light, celebratory sparkle!
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$150 gift card to local beauty salon!
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Sponsored by Boys Novice 2
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Sponsored by Boys Novice 1
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Sponsored by Girls IM2
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Sponsored by Boys IM2 Blue
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Sponsored by Girls Varsity/IM
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Sponsored by Track and Field
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St. Theresa Boys Basketball State Champion alumnus and current Villanova Wildcats guard signed game jersey (#7)
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Go behind the scenes at ABC27 for an exclusive look at how the news comes together! Enjoy a private station tour, watch a live broadcast in action, and see what really happens when the cameras start rolling. After the broadcast, cap off this unforgettable experience with dinner at Wild Rabbit alongside renowned news anchor Dennis Owens.
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Taylor Swift Autographed Collage Framed
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Travis Kelce KC Chiefs Collage w/Laser Engraved Replica Autograph Framed
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Doug Pederson Eagles Autographed Philly Special 11x14 Photo Framed
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Philadelphia Eagles defensive end/linebacker who has worn the #55 jersey for his entire 15+ year career with the team, from 2010 to 2025. As a respected team leader, he is known for being the longest-tenured player in franchise history and a key defender in the team's Super Bowl LII victory!
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Saquon Barkley #26 Eagles Autographed Jersey Framed
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LeSean McCoy Eagles Autographed/Inscribed "All Time Leading Rusher" Full Size Helmet
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Prominent tight end who played college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions, winning the John Mackey Award in 2024 prior to being selected by the Colts in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
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Nick Singleton PSU Autographed 16x20 Rose Bowl Photo Framed
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Step up to the plate with this authentic baseball hand-signed by Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber!
The recent All-Star MVP - known for his powerful home runs, clutch postseason performances, and fan-favorite energy, Schwarber is one of baseball’s most exciting hitters.
A true piece of Phillies pride and a great addition to any collection.
Don’t miss your chance to take home a home-run collectible! ⚾️
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Mike Schmidt HOF Phillies Autographed 16x20 Photo Framed
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Two Tickets (Section 102) to watch Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union on August 19th, 2026
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Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Photo Collage Framed w/Laser Engraved Replica Autograph
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Harrisburg State Capitol "At Night" Framed Photo
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Ian Book Notre Dame Autographed/Inscribed 16x20 Photo Framed
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Marcus Freeman Notre Dame Autographed Full Size Helmet
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Raghib "Rocket" Ismail Notre Dame Autographed Mini Helmet
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Two-time NBA champion
Norris Cole is the interim head coach for the Trinity High School girls' basketball team (the Shamrocks) in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, for the 2025-2026 season. Appointed in October 2025, the former Miami Heat guard has led the team to a historic, hot start, focusing on player development and fostering a "play free" mentality
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Play a round of golf with Kevin Farrell, Mount Saint Mary's head men's golf coach at Sunnehanna Country Club about 1.5 hours from Harrisburg. Home to one of the longest running amateur tournaments in the country. Includes caddies, drinks, lunch and lots of coaching!
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Jerome Bettis Steelers Autographed 16x20 Photo Framed
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4 Court Side tickets to a mutually agreed upon home game at Knott Arena. Please contact Jason Grace to coordinate at 1-717-421-1943.
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