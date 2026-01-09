St. Theresa Athletic Association Silent Auction

Step up to the plate with this authentic baseball hand-signed by Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber!





The recent All-Star MVP - known for his powerful home runs, clutch postseason performances, and fan-favorite energy, Schwarber is one of baseball’s most exciting hitters.

A true piece of Phillies pride and a great addition to any collection.

Don’t miss your chance to take home a home-run collectible! ⚾️



