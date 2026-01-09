St. Theresa Athletic Association
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St. Theresa Athletic Association

About this event

Sales closed

St. Theresa Athletic Association Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1200 Bridge St, New Cumberland, PA 17070, USA

Bowling with Coach Skip item
Bowling with Coach Skip
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Skip Rider


You and three friends will enjoy an EPIC afternoon with a lively STPAA coach!

Smoke and Sip Luxury Set item
Smoke and Sip Luxury Set item
Smoke and Sip Luxury Set
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Boys Varsity


Basket Includes:

  • 2 Bottles of Blanton
  • Two Bourbon Glasses
  • Cigar Ashtray
  • Cigar Lighter
  • Cigar Butane
  • Humipacks
  • Cigar Cutter
  • 20 Assorted Premium Cigars
Whiskey Basket item
Whiskey Basket
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Girls JV


Basket Includes:

  • Bar Bucket
  • $30 Wine and Spirit Gift Card
  • Bar Sign
  • Bourbon Glasses
  • Vanilla Caramels
  • Two Bottles of Bourbon:
    • Buffalo Trace
    • WhistlePig
WEST SHORE FARMERS MARKET item
WEST SHORE FARMERS MARKET
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Boys JV


Enjoy the best of the West Shore Farmers Market with this curated gift card basket! Perfect for food lovers and local-goods fans. Make Fridays or Saturday's easy on yourself. This basket includes some key favorites.


Basket Includes:

  • Local Honey from Sunny Ridge Produce
  • Local Maple Syrup from Sunny Ridge Produce
  • Caseros Pizza Gift or Product
  • Venezuelan Bakery Item
  • Midst8 Taco Item
  • Dayton’s Coffee – 2 lbs
  • Weaver’s Pretzel Kit / Cookie Mix
  • Roseland Popcorn
  • Market Street Deli Item
Salt, Lime, and Good Times item
Salt, Lime, and Good Times item
Salt, Lime, and Good Times
$150

Starting bid

Sponsored by Girls Novice Blue


Basket Includes:

  • Bottle of Tequila
  • Hand‑Crafted Margarita Tumbler Glasses (Set of 4)
  • Margarita Mix & Pitcher
  • Bamboo Salt Rimmer Set
  • Lime‑Infused Rokz Margarita Salt
  • Home & Bar Décor
  • Specialty Chips & Salsa
  • Fresh Limes
Relax, Refresh & Refill the Prosecco item
Relax, Refresh & Refill the Prosecco item
Relax, Refresh & Refill the Prosecco item
Relax, Refresh & Refill the Prosecco
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Girls Novice White


Basket Includes:


Changes Spa Gift Card (redeemable for services of their choice)

🧴 Luxury Bath & Body Products (such as Biodance Peptide Serum, Shower steamers)

🛁 Pampering Accessories (Biodance Hydro Cera-nol facemasks)

🥂 Bottle of Prosecco for a light, celebratory sparkle!

Sublime Hair & Lynn Taylor Esthetics item
Sublime Hair & Lynn Taylor Esthetics
$100

Starting bid

$150 gift card to local beauty salon!

Italian Sips and Delight item
Italian Sips and Delight
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Boys Novice 2

Italian Wines

  1. Carpineto Chianti
  2. Freixenet Pinot Grigio
  3. Palumbo Puglia Rosso
    A blend of Nero di Troia, Negroamaro, and Primitivo grapes

Gourmet & Specialty Items

  • $25 Bella Sicilia Gift Card
  • $25 Gabriel's Pizza Gift Card
  • Venetian Vanilla Coffee
  • 6-Color Italian Pasta
  • Italian Spaghetti Herbs
  • Biscotti & Amaretti Cookies
  • Lemon Hard Candy

Wine Accessories

  • Set of 4 Fine European Wine Glasses
  • Wine Decanter
  • Wine Stoppers

Kitchen & Home Items

  • Charcuterie Board
  • Mediterranean Olive Decanter
  • Beverage Tub (Silver with Leather Handles)
  • Sand & Fog Limoncello Candle
  • 2 Espresso Cups with Saucers
Wine Basket item
Wine Basket
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Boys Novice 1


Basket Includes:

  1. Yeti Beverage Bucket
  2. Three Bottles of Wine
  3. Two 23 oz Long-Stem Wine Glasses (Crate & Barrel)
  4. Wine Stopper/Pourer
  5. Wood Cutting Board
  6. Rabbit 5‑Piece Wine Tool Kit
  7. Truffle Olive Oil
  8. Balsamic Vinegar
  9. Additional Balsamic Vinegar
  10. Charcuterie Board Utensil Set
  11. Gift Card to Fine Wine & Good Spirits
  12. Candle
  13. Glass Oil & Vinegar Decanters
  14. Set of 4 Wooden Coasters
  15. Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Bar
  16. Kitchen Hand Towel
  17. Homemade Brown Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookies
Game Day Chill and Thrill item
Game Day Chill and Thrill item
Game Day Chill and Thrill
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Girls IM2

Basket Includes:

  • The Original Varsity Cooler – Philadelphia Duffel Cooler
    (https://varsitycoolers.us/products/philly)
  • Two Brümate Hopsulator Trio Insulators
    • Prickly Pear
    • Blue Agave
      (Fits 12/16 oz standard cans)
  • Kan Jam Game Set
  • HotHands Hand Warmers
  • JBL GO 3 Portable Waterproof Mini Bluetooth Speaker
  • Six‑Pack of Hazy Little Thing IPA
A Night in Gettysburg Delight item
A Night in Gettysburg Delight item
A Night in Gettysburg Delight item
A Night in Gettysburg Delight
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Boys IM2 Blue


Basket Includes:

  • Wyndham Gettysburg Gift Certificate
    One‑night stay with breakfast for two at The Oak Room and two movie tickets
  • $25 Gift Certificate to Gettysburg T.G.I. Friday’s
  • Piper‑Heidsieck Brut Champagne
  • Teddy Bear
  • Candy Necklaces
  • Gettysburg Then & Now Magazine
S'more Fun by the Fire item
S'more Fun by the Fire item
S'more Fun by the Fire item
S'more Fun by the Fire
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Girls Varsity/IM


Basket Includes:

  • 22" Smokeless Fire Pit
    Includes steel lid, cover, fire pit stand to protect surfaces, mesh guard, and poker
  • 12 Duraflame Fire Starters
  • 5 Stainless Steel S’mores Skewers
  • 4 BPA‑Free, Dishwasher‑Safe Plastic Wine Glasses
  • Bag of Marshmallows
  • 2 Packs of Hershey’s Chocolate Bars
  • 1 Box of Graham Crackers
Ready, Set, Glow! item
Ready, Set, Glow!
$175

Starting bid

Sponsored by Track and Field

Basket Includes:

  • $50 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card
  • $50 Appalachian Running Co. gift card
  • Medium Bogg tote
  • 12 lb weighted vest
  • 2 lb wrist/ankle weight set
  • Water bottle
  • Two boxes of Propel drink powder
Once A Saint Always a Saint item
Once A Saint Always a Saint item
Once A Saint Always a Saint item
Once A Saint Always a Saint
$275

Starting bid

St. Theresa Boys Basketball State Champion alumnus and current Villanova Wildcats guard signed game jersey (#7)

ABC27 Experience and Wild Rabbit Dinner item
ABC27 Experience and Wild Rabbit Dinner item
ABC27 Experience and Wild Rabbit Dinner
$175

Starting bid

Go behind the scenes at ABC27 for an exclusive look at how the news comes together! Enjoy a private station tour, watch a live broadcast in action, and see what really happens when the cameras start rolling. After the broadcast, cap off this unforgettable experience with dinner at Wild Rabbit alongside renowned news anchor Dennis Owens.

T Sweezy item
T Sweezy item
T Sweezy
$375

Starting bid

Taylor Swift Autographed Collage Framed

Travis Kelce Framed Collage item
Travis Kelce Framed Collage item
Travis Kelce Framed Collage
$150

Starting bid

Travis Kelce KC Chiefs Collage w/Laser Engraved Replica Autograph Framed

Philly Special Photo item
Philly Special Photo item
Philly Special Photo
$155

Starting bid

Doug Pederson Eagles Autographed Philly Special 11x14 Photo Framed

#55 Brandon Graham - Kelly Green Autograped Jersey item
#55 Brandon Graham - Kelly Green Autograped Jersey item
#55 Brandon Graham - Kelly Green Autograped Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end/linebacker who has worn the #55 jersey for his entire 15+ year career with the team, from 2010 to 2025. As a respected team leader, he is known for being the longest-tenured player in franchise history and a key defender in the team's Super Bowl LII victory!

Framed Saquon Barkley Eagles Jersey item
Framed Saquon Barkley Eagles Jersey item
Framed Saquon Barkley Eagles Jersey
$425

Starting bid

Saquon Barkley #26 Eagles Autographed Jersey Framed

LeSean McCoy Autographed Helmet item
LeSean McCoy Autographed Helmet item
LeSean McCoy Autographed Helmet
$275

Starting bid

LeSean McCoy Eagles Autographed/Inscribed "All Time Leading Rusher" Full Size Helmet

#44 Tyler Warren Autographed PSU Jersey item
#44 Tyler Warren Autographed PSU Jersey item
#44 Tyler Warren Autographed PSU Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Prominent tight end who played college football for the Penn State Nittany Lions, winning the John Mackey Award in 2024 prior to being selected by the Colts in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Kaytron Allen PSU Autographed 16x20 Photo Framed item
Kaytron Allen PSU Autographed 16x20 Photo Framed item
Kaytron Allen PSU Autographed 16x20 Photo Framed
$150

Starting bid

PSU Kaytron Allen Autograph Jersey item
PSU Kaytron Allen Autograph Jersey item
PSU Kaytron Allen Autograph Jersey
$300

Starting bid

Nick Singleton PSU Rose Bowl Photo item
Nick Singleton PSU Rose Bowl Photo item
Nick Singleton PSU Rose Bowl Photo
$150

Starting bid

Nick Singleton PSU Autographed 16x20 Rose Bowl Photo Framed

Schwarbomb! - Autographed Ball item
Schwarbomb! - Autographed Ball item
Schwarbomb! - Autographed Ball
$300

Starting bid

Step up to the plate with this authentic baseball hand-signed by Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber!


The recent All-Star MVP - known for his powerful home runs, clutch postseason performances, and fan-favorite energy, Schwarber is one of baseball’s most exciting hitters.

A true piece of Phillies pride and a great addition to any collection.

Don’t miss your chance to take home a home-run collectible! ⚾️


Bryce Harper Phillies Autographed 16x20 Photo Framed item
Bryce Harper Phillies Autographed 16x20 Photo Framed item
Bryce Harper Phillies Autographed 16x20 Photo Framed
$625

Starting bid

Mike Schmidt HOF Photo item
Mike Schmidt HOF Photo item
Mike Schmidt HOF Photo
$235

Starting bid

Mike Schmidt HOF Phillies Autographed 16x20 Photo Framed

Inter Miami Vs Philadelphia Union (2 Tix) item
Inter Miami Vs Philadelphia Union (2 Tix)
$100

Starting bid

Two Tickets (Section 102) to watch Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union on August 19th, 2026

Abby Wambach U.S. Women's Soccer Autographed Jersey item
Abby Wambach U.S. Women's Soccer Autographed Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Photo item
Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Photo item
Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Photo
$130

Starting bid

Caitlin Clark Iowa Hawkeyes Photo Collage Framed w/Laser Engraved Replica Autograph

Cam Skattebo NY Giants Autographed item
Cam Skattebo NY Giants Autographed item
Cam Skattebo NY Giants Autographed
$165

Starting bid

Harrisburg State Capitol "At Night" Photo item
Harrisburg State Capitol "At Night" Photo
$100

Starting bid

Harrisburg State Capitol "At Night" Framed Photo

ND Ian Book Autographed Photo item
ND Ian Book Autographed Photo item
ND Ian Book Autographed Photo
$140

Starting bid

Ian Book Notre Dame Autographed/Inscribed 16x20 Photo Framed

Marcus Freeman Helmet item
Marcus Freeman Helmet item
Marcus Freeman Helmet
$350

Starting bid

Marcus Freeman Notre Dame Autographed Full Size Helmet

Rocket Man Mini Helmet item
Rocket Man Mini Helmet item
Rocket Man Mini Helmet
$85

Starting bid

Raghib "Rocket" Ismail Notre Dame Autographed Mini Helmet

Jimmy Valvano "Never Give Up" Speech Framed Collage item
Jimmy Valvano "Never Give Up" Speech Framed Collage item
Jimmy Valvano "Never Give Up" Speech Framed Collage
$130

Starting bid

Signed Norris Cole Miami Heat 8x10 Photo Framed item
Signed Norris Cole Miami Heat 8x10 Photo Framed item
Signed Norris Cole Miami Heat 8x10 Photo Framed
$175

Starting bid

Two-time NBA champion

Norris Cole is the interim head coach for the Trinity High School girls' basketball team (the Shamrocks) in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, for the 2025-2026 season. Appointed in October 2025, the former Miami Heat guard has led the team to a historic, hot start, focusing on player development and fostering a "play free" mentality

Boxed Out & Forewarned item
Boxed Out & Forewarned item
Boxed Out & Forewarned
$650

Starting bid

Play a round of golf with Kevin Farrell, Mount Saint Mary's head men's golf coach at Sunnehanna Country Club about 1.5 hours from Harrisburg. Home to one of the longest running amateur tournaments in the country. Includes caddies, drinks, lunch and lots of coaching!

Zay Flowers Signed Photo item
Zay Flowers Signed Photo item
Zay Flowers Signed Photo
$140

Starting bid

Pat Freiermuth Autographed Helmet item
Pat Freiermuth Autographed Helmet item
Pat Freiermuth Autographed Helmet
$240

Starting bid

#36 - THE BUS item
#36 - THE BUS item
#36 - THE BUS
$250

Starting bid

Jerome Bettis Steelers Autographed 16x20 Photo Framed

PSU Signed Wrestling Photo item
PSU Signed Wrestling Photo item
PSU Signed Wrestling Photo
$185

Starting bid

Julius "Dr. J" 76er's Autographed Basketball item
Julius "Dr. J" 76er's Autographed Basketball item
Julius "Dr. J" 76er's Autographed Basketball
$300

Starting bid

Court Side @ The Mount item
Court Side @ The Mount item
Court Side @ The Mount
$300

Starting bid

4 Court Side tickets to a mutually agreed upon home game at Knott Arena. Please contact Jason Grace to coordinate at 1-717-421-1943.

Signed Jahan Dotson Jersey item
Signed Jahan Dotson Jersey item
Signed Jahan Dotson Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!