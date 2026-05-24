Sponsor Levels - Saint Therese 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

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About this event
West Suffield, CT 06093, USA
Company name (art work) will appear prominently on all advertising. Signage will be displayed separately on roadside entrance as well as registration and lunch pavilion area. Includes one foursome ticket ($500 value), includes (2) Tee box sign locations (Tee box 1 & 10).
Table and sign at registration table. Sign and table moved to lunch pavilion for lunch and awards ceremony. Includes one foursome ticket ($500 value), Tee box sign location sponsor choice.
Large banner sign (1 of 3 shared) free standing triangular sign in registration area, then moved to lunch pavilion for awards ceremony. Includes advertising in all publications and electronic media, Tee box sign, one foursome registration ($500 value).
Large sign at Lunch Pavilion. Includes advertising in all publications and electronic media.
Large sign displayed at clubhouse entrance and a small sign on inside counter. Includes Advertising in all publications.
Large Tee box sign @ hole #7. Includes advertising in all publications and electronic media.
Advertising on tournament score card and golfer handout.
Single sign placed at Tee Box.
Reserved for local High School varsity team long hitters. Tournament will split donations solicited at hole 50/50.
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