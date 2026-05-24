Saint Therese Parish

Hosted by

Saint Therese Parish

About this event

Sponsor Levels - Saint Therese 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

Airways GC 1070 S Grand St

West Suffield, CT 06093, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

Company name (art work) will appear prominently on all advertising. Signage will be displayed separately on roadside entrance as well as registration and lunch pavilion area. Includes one foursome ticket ($500 value), includes (2) Tee box sign locations (Tee box 1 & 10).

Prizes Sponsor
$2,000

Table and sign at registration table. Sign and table moved to lunch pavilion for lunch and awards ceremony. Includes one foursome ticket ($500 value), Tee box sign location sponsor choice.

Banner Sponsor
$1,100

Large banner sign (1 of 3 shared) free standing triangular sign in registration area, then moved to lunch pavilion for awards ceremony. Includes advertising in all publications and electronic media, Tee box sign, one foursome registration ($500 value).

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Large sign at Lunch Pavilion. Includes advertising in all publications and electronic media.

Breakfast Sponsor
$700

Large sign displayed at clubhouse entrance and a small sign on inside counter. Includes Advertising in all publications.

Hole in One Sponsor
$250

Large Tee box sign @ hole #7. Includes advertising in all publications and electronic media.

Skins Sponsor
$180

Advertising on tournament score card and golfer handout.

Tee Box Sponsor
$100

Single sign placed at Tee Box.

Buy a Drive (BAD) sponsor
Free

Reserved for local High School varsity team long hitters. Tournament will split donations solicited at hole 50/50.

Add a donation for Saint Therese Parish

$

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