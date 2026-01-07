Be Our Guest — The 2026 St. Thomas PTO Ball Awaits

Hosted by
About this event
Come enjoy a fun-filled family night with your St. Thomas community! Your ticket includes dinner, a candy station, sweet desserts, a DJ, and a photo booth for memories that last.
$10 per person for families of 3 and smaller.
Come enjoy a fun-filled family night with your St. Thomas community! Your ticket includes dinner, a candy station, sweet desserts, a DJ, and a photo booth for memories that last.
($35 for the whole family for families of 4 or more).
Because every mother and daughter deserves a special flower 💐.
These will be handed out at the door!
A special touch for fathers and sons 🌿.
These will be handed out at the door!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!