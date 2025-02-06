St. Thomas the Apostle School PTO

St. Thomas PTO Event - Designer Bag Bingo

75 Pine St

West Springfield, MA 01089, USA

General admission
$40
Ticket includes: 30 cards (three for each game) and 1 door prize. Additional bingo cards (set of 10) can be purchased at the door for $15. Individual cards will be sold in between games for $2 and daubers $2. There will be raffles, a door prize, and small cash snack bar (or you can bring your own snacks). Tables of 8 can be reserved ahead of time, please email PTO for reservation. Open to all ages, $40 per person. BINGO will take place in the gym, doors open at noon and games start at 1pm. Have questions: [email protected]
Table of 8
$320
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
We will reserve your table of 8 for you!
