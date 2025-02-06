St. Thomas PTO Event - Designer Bag Bingo

Ticket includes: 30 cards (three for each game) and 1 door prize. Additional bingo cards (set of 10) can be purchased at the door for $15. Individual cards will be sold in between games for $2 and daubers $2.
There will be raffles, a door prize, and small cash snack bar (or you can bring your own snacks).
Tables of 8 can be reserved ahead of time, please email PTO for reservation.
Open to all ages, $40 per person.
BINGO will take place in the gym, doors open at noon and games start at 1pm.
Have questions: [email protected]