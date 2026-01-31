St. Thomas PTO - Designer Bag Bingo 2026 (doors open 4:30pm)

Hosted by
About this event
West Springfield, MA 01089, USA
Ticket includes: 30 cards (three cards for each game), 1 door prize ticket, and 1 bingo dauber. Individual cards will be sold in between games for $2 and daubers $2.
We will reserve your table of 8 for you!
Ticket includes: 30 cards (three cards for each game), 1 door prize tickets, and 1 bingo dauber. Individual cards will be sold in between games for $2 and daubers $2.
set of 10
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!