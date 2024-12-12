St. Thomas School Spirit Wear Shop

FlexFit Hat With St. Thomas Logo item
FlexFit Hat With St. Thomas Logo
$18
Drawstring Sport Bag with St. Thomas Logo item
Drawstring Sport Bag with St. Thomas Logo
$15
Canvas Bag with St. Thomas Logo item
Canvas Bag with St. Thomas Logo
$10
Green DryFit Polo with St. Thomas Logo: item
Green DryFit Polo with St. Thomas Logo:
$20
Green Performance Quarter Zip with St. Thomas Logo: item
Green Performance Quarter Zip with St. Thomas Logo:
$30
Green Fleece Full Zip with St. Thomas Logo item
Green Fleece Full Zip with St. Thomas Logo
$60
Add a donation for St Thomas the apostle school

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!