STA 49th Annual Tricky Tray

Buy Early and get an EXTRA Tier 4 ticket. Prepaid Bundle includes: 2 sheets of Tier 1 tickets, 2 sheets of Tier 2 tickets, 2 sheets of Tier 3 tickets and TWO tickets of Tier 4. *Bundle does not include Admission. You must purchase a ticket for the event. Prepaid Bundle is optional*





Pricing Day of the Event:

T1 -$10/sht; T2- $15/sht); T3- $20/sht; T4 1/$10 or 3/$25