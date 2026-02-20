STA 49th Annual Tricky Tray

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About this event
Ticket includes one tier 1 sheet, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dessert. Tickets are non-transferable.
These are for families of St Thomas the Apostle School who have one prepaid ticket. These tickets are non-transferable. One ticket per family.
These tickets are for St Thomas the Apostle school faculty and staff ONLY. Non-transferable.
Buy Early and get an EXTRA Tier 4 ticket. Prepaid Bundle includes: 2 sheets of Tier 1 tickets, 2 sheets of Tier 2 tickets, 2 sheets of Tier 3 tickets and TWO tickets of Tier 4. *Bundle does not include Admission. You must purchase a ticket for the event. Prepaid Bundle is optional*
Pricing Day of the Event:
T1 -$10/sht; T2- $15/sht); T3- $20/sht; T4 1/$10 or 3/$25
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