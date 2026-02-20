Keep Toledo Beautiful Inc

Hosted by

Keep Toledo Beautiful Inc

About this raffle

Tree Planting Fundraiser- Eco Raffle Baskets

Garden and Cleaning Raffle Basket
$7

This basket is valued at approximately $350 and is perfect for anyone who loves a fresh home and garden! It includes gardening gloves, seed packets, decorative rocks, reusable towels, eco-friendly cleaning products, Buff City Soap, a scrub brush, and reusable dryer sheets. Everything you need to brighten up your space inside and out!

Garden and Cleaning Bundle Ticket
$25
This includes 5 tickets

A discounted price for multiple tickets

Self Care Raffle Basket
$7

This basket is valued at up to $350 and is designed for the ultimate self-care experience. It includes premium hair products, body scrub, shower oil, body wash, a cozy tee shirt, luxurious soap, honey, free access to Adventus Climbing gym, and food coupons. Treat yourself (or someone you love) to relaxation, confidence, and a little adventure!

Self Care Bundle Ticket
$25
This includes 5 tickets

A discounted price for multiple tickets

Add a donation for Keep Toledo Beautiful Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!