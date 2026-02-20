Tree Planting Fundraiser- Eco Raffle Baskets

About this raffle
This basket is valued at approximately $350 and is perfect for anyone who loves a fresh home and garden! It includes gardening gloves, seed packets, decorative rocks, reusable towels, eco-friendly cleaning products, Buff City Soap, a scrub brush, and reusable dryer sheets. Everything you need to brighten up your space inside and out!
A discounted price for multiple tickets
This basket is valued at up to $350 and is designed for the ultimate self-care experience. It includes premium hair products, body scrub, shower oil, body wash, a cozy tee shirt, luxurious soap, honey, free access to Adventus Climbing gym, and food coupons. Treat yourself (or someone you love) to relaxation, confidence, and a little adventure!
A discounted price for multiple tickets
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