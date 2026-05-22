Hosted by

Greek Orthodox Metropolis Of Boston

About this event

Sales closed

St Vasilios Festival

Pick-up location

5 Paleologos St, Peabody, MA 01960, USA

2 Patriots Club Seats & Parking Pass item
2 Patriots Club Seats & Parking Pass
$100

Starting bid

Tickets are in row 6 seats 11-12 and come with a parking pass.

Palm Sunday & Anastasi Prime Reserved Parking & Seating item
Palm Sunday & Anastasi Prime Reserved Parking & Seating
$25

Starting bid

Avoid the parking and seating hassle. Receive one dedicated parking space in front of the church and select up to 5 seats reserved for you at Anastasi and Palm Sunday Services

One Week Stay at The Cove at Yarmouth item
One Week Stay at The Cove at Yarmouth
$200

Starting bid

A one week stay at the fabulous “The Cove at Yarmouth”. There are many weeks to choose in early fall 2026. Depending on your chosen week you will get either a one-bedroom ground floor suite or a one bedroom two level townhouse.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!