St Vasilios Festival

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Starting bid
Tickets are in row 6 seats 11-12 and come with a parking pass.
Starting bid
Avoid the parking and seating hassle. Receive one dedicated parking space in front of the church and select up to 5 seats reserved for you at Anastasi and Palm Sunday Services
Starting bid
A one week stay at the fabulous “The Cove at Yarmouth”. There are many weeks to choose in early fall 2026. Depending on your chosen week you will get either a one-bedroom ground floor suite or a one bedroom two level townhouse.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!