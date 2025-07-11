St Veronica Catholic School's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction

Meat. Treats. Repeat. — The Whole Ox Basket. Warning: May cause sudden urges to host cookouts. Elevate every meal with this gourmet collection from The Whole Ox! Featuring premium tools, flavor-boosting house-made rubs, artisanal snacks, and local coffee, plus a $75 gift card for the star of the show: incredible meat. For the bidder who believes life’s too

short for boring food. Valued at $500+ and generously donated by The Austin Family & The Whole Ox.