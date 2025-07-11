St Veronica Catholic School's 20th Anniversary Silent Auction

Hosted by
Take flight with the first-grade team for a half-day adventure at the Air and Space Museum in Dulles with Ms. Connors (1st grade teacher)! Each winner and a friend will get to experience exploring aircrafts, space exhibits, and hands-on fun, plus enjoy lunch together. We’ll meet you at the venue, and the date and time will be arranged in advance with the winners’ parents. A perfect outing for curious minds ready to soar! Generously donated by Ms. Connors.
Take flight with the first-grade team for a half-day adventure at the Air and Space Museum in Dulles with Mrs. Chesterman (1st grade teacher)! Each winner and a friend will get to experience exploring aircrafts, space exhibits, and hands-on fun, plus enjoy lunch together. We’ll meet you at the venue, and the date and time will be arranged in advance with the winners’ parents. A perfect outing for curious minds ready to soar! Generously donated by Mrs. Chesterman.
Get ready for a sweet adventure! One lucky student and a friend of their choice will enjoy an after school cupcake decorating session with Mrs. Reese (3rd grade teacher). Together, you’ll frost, sprinkle, and create delicious masterpieces — date and time to be coordinated with winner’s parents and Mrs. Reese. Let the decorating fun begin! Generously donated by Mrs. Reese.
Spend a festive morning with Ms. Kyle (5th grade teacher) making and decorating no-bake Christmas cookies! One lucky student in grades 3–5 will join Ms. Kyle on December 13, 9–11 AM in the Parish Hall, and can invite five classmates to help create treats like Santa hats, cornflake wreaths, gingerbread cookies, Rice Krispie treats, and more. A fun, hands-on holiday experience! Generously donated by Ms. Kyle.
Checkmate! Spend an awesome afternoon with Mrs. Kolterman (5th grade teacher) learning chess, snacking, and having fun! One lucky winner gets to bring up to nine friends for a friendly afternoon chess showdown with our very own chess master. The date will be arranged with Mrs. Kolterman and parents — snacks, strategy, and smiles guaranteed! Generously donated by Mrs. Kolterman.
Win the title of Trivia Contest Host! The winning 8th-grade student earns their class trivia contest naming rights, a dress-down day, extra recess, and an after-lunch Italian Ice treat. The tournament-winning class also enjoys a treat and gets featured in the school newsletter and parish bulletin. Fun, bragging rights, and school-wide recognition await! Open to one eighth grade student. Generously donated by Mrs. Rouck & Mrs. Scott (8th grade teachers).
Step into the world of books and fun as Librarian for a Day! Spend an entire day with Mrs. Wilson checking in and out books, leading story time, processing library materials, and more. Get a hands-on taste of this exciting career — who knows, you might discover your future calling as a librarian. Don't miss this opportunity to take charge and "run" our school library. Date of experience to be determined after the win. Generously donated by Mrs. Wilson.
Ring in the new year while you cheer on the Washington Capitals as they take on the New York Rangers on 12/31 at 12:30 PM! Includes two tickets in Section 107 and a basket of Capitals swag — the perfect way to enjoy the game in style! Valued at $300 and generously donated by the LeClerq Family.
Cheer on Loudoun United FC with four center-field tickets to a 2026 home soccer game! Blackout dates may apply — check the full schedule at loudoununitedfc.com to plan your game day fun. Valued at $100.
Hit the links with friends! Enjoy a round of golf for four, including carts, at International Country Club in Fairfax. A perfect day of fun, camaraderie, and beautiful fairways awaits! Golf can be scheduled for play Monday – Thursday. Expires 12/1/26. Valued at $350 and generously donated by the Glodek family.
A Christmas Eve party is about to begin and you’re invited! Come enjoy The Fairfax Ballet at their beautiful production of “The Nutcracker”, set to Tchaikovsky’s opulent holiday masterwork. This basket includes four tickets to one of two matinee performances on Thanksgiving weekend, plus The Nutcracker book and a musical nutcracker to take the magic home!” Valued at $150 and generously donated by the Russell School of Ballet & The Fairfax Ballet.
Reach new heights with this climbing adventure! Enjoy four Open Climb sessions for one – 1.5 hours of guided climbing on our 40-foot walls. Plus, host an unforgettable celebration with a Climbing Party for up to 10 participants, featuring 90 minutes of climb time and 45 minutes in a private party room for food and drinks. Fun for ages 5+! Valued at $390 and generously donated by Sportrock Climbing Centers Sterling.
Capture something you treasure with a custom drawing in graphite pencil or ink. Whether it’s your childhood home, a favorite vacation spot, a family barn, or a historic church, this artwork will preserve it beautifully. The finished piece will be framed to approximately 9 x 7 inches, with the drawing itself measuring around 8 x 6 inches — a timeless keepsake to cherish for years to come. Valued at $200 and generously donated by Silas Matteson.
Strike a pose! Capture your family’s joy with a one-hour photo session from Katie Annie Photography, known for fun, natural, and beautifully edited portraits. The winner will schedule their shoot based on availability and sign a standard photography agreement. See Katie’s stunning work at katieanniephoto.com! Family photography session generously donated by Katie Annie Photography.
Transform your outdoor space with Main Street Landscape, Inc. This package includes a 4-hour custom landscape consultation and sketch session for a Northern Virginia residence. Expires 10/31/26 — plan, design, and envision your dream yard with expert guidance! Valued at $800 and generously donated by Main Street Landscape, Inc.
Enjoy a famous homemade cheesecake by St. Veronica parishioner Bridget Ventrelli. Bridget and her late husband, Michael, have been part of the St. Veronica community from the start. She worked at the school for 14 years, and her two adult sons received their First Communion here — a true slice of St. Veronica tradition! The Cheesecake can be redeemed any time in the next year with one week’s notice to Bridget. Generously donated by Bridget Ventrelli. Value: Priceless.
Delight in the warm, homemade taste of Great Harvest Bread Company with this basket filled with fresh-baked breads and delicious goodies. Perfect for sharing (or not!), this basket is a comforting blend of sweetness, freshness, and old-fashioned bakery charm — a true treat for any bread lover! Valued at $75.
Embark on a flavorful journey with The Traveling Shepherd! Enjoy a one-year coffee
subscription, featuring a fresh 6oz bag of premium coffee delivered weekly. Sourced from over 25 countries around the world, each cup tells a story — rich aromas, bold flavors, and a taste of global craftsmanship in every sip. Perfect for the true coffee lover! In addition, the winner will get a custom icon of their favorite saint made with coffee from Lebanon. As this will be custom with the saint of the winner's choosing, this will be available at a later date. Valued at $416 and generously donated by Brandon Berryhill, The Traveling Shepherd Coffee Company.
Meat. Treats. Repeat. — The Whole Ox Basket. Warning: May cause sudden urges to host cookouts. Elevate every meal with this gourmet collection from The Whole Ox! Featuring premium tools, flavor-boosting house-made rubs, artisanal snacks, and local coffee, plus a $75 gift card for the star of the show: incredible meat. For the bidder who believes life’s too
short for boring food. Valued at $500+ and generously donated by The Austin Family & The Whole Ox.
Snuggle up fireside with this basket of reading! Mrs. Wilson has got you covered cover-to-cover with some hand-picked titles, scrumptious snacks, soothing sips, and a few cozy extras that make this basket a total win! Valued at $175 and generously donated by Mrs. Wilson.
Kick back and relax with the ultimate “Chill & Cheers” bundle! This stylish set includes a large Hydro Flask insulated cooler bag, a Hydro Flask and Stanley tumbler, plus wine and snacks to enjoy wherever you unwind. Perfect for picnics, tailgates, or a cozy night in — just chill, sip, and cheers! Valued at $500 and generously donated by Dr. Frankenberry & Stone Ridge Orthodontics.
Dive into fun and confidence with one month of swim lessons — four 30-minute sessions to boost your skills and comfort in the water! The winner will also take home a swim backpack filled with essentials, including a towel, cap, goggles, and more. Perfect for swimmers of any level ready to make a splash! Generously donated by Propel Swim Academy.
Kickstart your fitness journey with a one-month membership to Burn Bootcamp Herndon. You’ll also receive a selection of nutrition samples to fuel your workouts. Perfect for building strength, energy, and healthy habits! Valued at $230 and generously donated by Burn Boot Camp - Herndon.
Get that whiter smiler you’ve always desired with this custom teeth whitening package. A digital scan of your teeth will be performed to create custom bleaching trays for a professional result from the comfort of your home. Custom trays and all bleach included. Thirty minutes per day is all you need to get those teeth sparkling! No expiration date. Valued at $700 and generously donated by Dr. Richard Jones with Jones Family Dentistry.
Gift yourself 12 months of unlimited washes at any Flagship Carwash location - enjoy a full year of Flagship Unlimited car care, featuring exterior and interior washes, ceramic shield, clear-coat protectant, wheel cleaning, spot-free rinse, interior door-panel and seat wipes, and more. Arrive clean, leave shining, as often as you like. Valued at $900 and generously donated by Flagship Carwash.
Serve, rally, and improve at Coach Thompson’s Tennis Camp at Paul VI High School! Ages 7–17 enjoy expert instruction from high school and college coaches, small-group attention, and tons of match play and games. Campers will hit hundreds of balls, build skills, make friends, and have a blast while learning a sport for life. Valued at $345.
Give the gift of summer learning and fun with a half-day program at Fairfax Collegiate. Choose from a wide range of engaging classes from Engineering, Robotics, and Coding to Digital Design, SAT Prep, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity for curious minds to explore, create, and grow! Can be redeemed for any Fairfax Collegiate location. Valued at $550 and generously donated by Fairfax Collegiate.
Show your Panther pride with the St. Paul VI Swag Bag! Enjoy vouchers to home football and girls’ basketball games, concession treats, and a theater production — plus PVI gear including a crewneck sweatshirt (size L), Christmas long-sleeve tee (size S), and Under Armour pom hat! Valued at $171.
Treat yourself again and again with this stack of fan-favorite gift cards. From lattes to leggings to last-minute Target runs, this basket keeps the fun going. Valued at $630 and generously donated by Preschool Families.
Holiday magic in a basket. From twinkling light show tickets to cozy sips, sledding thrills, and festive crafts, this is pure seasonal joy wrapped up with a bow. Valued at $285 and generously donated by Kindergarten Families.
A whole party right here. Charcuterie board, knives, cheese spreaders, savory bites, sweet treats, and a bottle of bubbly ready to pop. The only thing missing is your first bite. Valued at $1,300 and generously donated by 1st Grade Families.
Sip, stir, and spill the good stuff. From morning coffee to afternoon tea, this basket has you covered. Premium coffee and tea, must-have accessories, and a Starbucks treat for the ultimate cozy cup. Valued at $570 and generously donated by 2nd Grade Families.
Hit the trails or the town! Gear, snacks, hydration, and gift cards for bouncing, swinging, and exploring—fun wherever you go. Valued at $350 and generously donated by 3rd Grade Families.
Welcome to your ultimate gamer HQ! Swivel, snuggle, and strategize your way through board battles, chess showdowns, and VR adventures. Snacks optional, victory guaranteed. Valued at $635 and generously donated by 4th Grade Families.
This basket doesn’t judge. Sip, nibble, toast, repeat. A tasting for two sets the mood, then stay in and sip, snack, and snuggle with wine, charcuterie, chocolate, and cozy comforts—your perfect night, start to finish. Valued at $400 and generously donated by 5th Grade Families.
Perfect your swing, then perfect your relaxation. A golf outing, spa and salon treats, and cozy indulgences make this a winning day from start to finish.
Please note: Golf good through 2025. Valued at $845 and generously donated by 6th Grade Families.
From frosty pints to sweet scoops, this basket has everything you need to toast, chill, and treat yourself like it’s happy hour all day. Valued at $450 and generously donated by 7th Grade Families.
Gather your crew, toast like pros, and then keep the party going at home. Cocktails, rocks, snacks, and sweet treats make this the ultimate bourbon escape—cheers included. Valued at $650 and generously donated by 8th Grade Families.
