St. Veronica Catholic School 20th Anniversary Gala & Auction Sponsorships

Legacy Sponsor
$10,000

Join us as a cornerstone of this year’s celebration. The Legacy Sponsor receives top recognition on event signage, the website, and printed materials, plus a dedicated social media spotlight. Includes 10 tickets (full table) and reserved seating for an unforgettable evening in honor of St. Veronica School’s 20th anniversary.

"Gilded Vine" Photo Booth or Event Photography Sponsor
$4,000

Provide photo booth or professional photographer for gala event. Includes 4 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.

"Orchard Serenade" Entertainment Sponsor
$3,500

Provide evening entertainment such as a DJ or live band. Includes 4 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.

"Moonlit Blooms" Floral Sponsor
$3,000

Provide beautiful floral arrangements for the gala. Includes 4 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.

"Twilight Elegance" Decor and Tablescape Sponsor
$3,000

Provide decorative accents and elements to create an elegance ambience at the gala. Includes 4 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.

"Marquee Illumination" Signage Sponsor
$2,500

Provide custom signage and displays throughout the event space to help organize and guide guests. Includes 2 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.

"Autumn Indulgence" Dessert Bar Sponsor
$1,000

Provide a delightful dessert station for guests to enjoy. Includes 2 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.

"Scholars' Circle" Sponsor Teacher Tickets
$1,000

Provide 4 event tickets for school faculty and staff (past or present) to attend the event.

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Platinum Sponsors receive 6 event tickets, a full page ad in the gala program, and acknowledgement on the gala website.

Gold Sponsorship
$3,000

Gold Sponsors receive 4 event tickets, a 1/2 page ad in the gala program, and acknowledgement on the gala website.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500

Silver Sponsors receive 2 event tickets, a 1/4 page ad in the gala program, and acknowledgement on the gala website.

Bronze Sponsorship
$750

Bronze Sponsors receive a 1/4 page ad in the gala program, and acknowledgement on the gala website.

Friends of SVCS Sponsorship
$250

Friends of St. Veronica Catholic School Sponsors will have their business listed in the gala program.

