St. Veronica Catholic School 20th Anniversary Gala & Auction Sponsorships

Join us as a cornerstone of this year’s celebration. The Legacy Sponsor receives top recognition on event signage, the website, and printed materials, plus a dedicated social media spotlight. Includes 10 tickets (full table) and reserved seating for an unforgettable evening in honor of St. Veronica School’s 20th anniversary.
Provide photo booth or professional photographer for gala event. Includes 4 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.
Provide evening entertainment such as a DJ or live band. Includes 4 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.
Provide beautiful floral arrangements for the gala. Includes 4 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.
Provide decorative accents and elements to create an elegance ambience at the gala. Includes 4 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.
Provide custom signage and displays throughout the event space to help organize and guide guests. Includes 2 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.
Provide a delightful dessert station for guests to enjoy. Includes 2 event tickets. Advertisement as stated in gala packet.
Provide 4 event tickets for school faculty and staff (past or present) to attend the event.
Platinum Sponsors receive 6 event tickets, a full page ad in the gala program, and acknowledgement on the gala website.
Gold Sponsors receive 4 event tickets, a 1/2 page ad in the gala program, and acknowledgement on the gala website.
Silver Sponsors receive 2 event tickets, a 1/4 page ad in the gala program, and acknowledgement on the gala website.
Bronze Sponsors receive a 1/4 page ad in the gala program, and acknowledgement on the gala website.
Friends of St. Veronica Catholic School Sponsors will have their business listed in the gala program.
