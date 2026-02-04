St. Vincent de Paul Long Island (SVDPLI)

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St. Vincent de Paul Long Island (SVDPLI)

About this raffle

St. Vincent de Paul 2026 Golf Classic- Raffles

Golfer On-Course Contest Wristband
$20

Wristbands can only be purchased at registration and grant access to all on-course contests. Every wristband purchase supports SVDPLI programs for Long Island families in need.

*Excludes putting contest

Putting Contest
$10

3 balls per purchase

25 tickets
$35

1 sheet

*each sheet includes: 25 tickets,1 door prize entry

50 tickets
$60

2 sheets

*each sheet includes: 25 tickets,1 door prize entry

100 tickets
$100

4 sheets

*each sheet includes: 25 tickets,1 door prize entry

Mega Raffle
$50
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