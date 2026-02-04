St. Vincent de Paul 2026 Golf Classic- Raffles

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About this raffle
Wristbands can only be purchased at registration and grant access to all on-course contests. Every wristband purchase supports SVDPLI programs for Long Island families in need.
*Excludes putting contest
3 balls per purchase
1 sheet
*each sheet includes: 25 tickets,1 door prize entry
2 sheets
*each sheet includes: 25 tickets,1 door prize entry
4 sheets
*each sheet includes: 25 tickets,1 door prize entry
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!