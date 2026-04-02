St. Wenceslaus Summer Camp

July 6-10 9:30-12:30

Level up your gaming skills in Esports Camp! Students will explore the world of competitive gaming while learning teamwork, communication, and strategy. Campers will also dive into the behind-the-scenes side of esports, including game design concepts, streaming basics, and digital citizenship. Whether you’re a casual player or a competitive gamer, this camp is all about skill-building and having fun!





Students enrolled in both Esports and Python Programming may stay for a full day. Please send a sack lunch for the supervised break between sessions.