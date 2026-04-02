St. Wenceslaus Summer Camp

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Get ready for the grossest, coolest science camp ever! Students will explore the human body through fun (and sometimes messy!) activities—learning about things like digestion, germs, and how our bodies work. Expect lots of “ewws,” laughs, and unforgettable learning moments!
Take to the skies in Drone Flight School! Students will learn the basics of drone operation, safety, and flight control while completing fun challenges and missions. Campers will build confidence as they practice piloting skills and explore real-world applications of drone technology.
Step into a magical world where science meets wizardry! Students will explore STEM concepts through themed activities like “potions” (chemistry experiments), engineering magical creations, and solving enchanted challenges. It’s the perfect blend of imagination and hands-on learning for aspiring witches and wizards.
Introduce your young learner to the world of coding through play! Students will use age-appropriate tools and activities to learn basic programming concepts like sequencing, patterns, and problem-solving. With games, robots, and interactive challenges, this camp builds confidence while making coding fun and engaging.
Explore the amazing world of technology! Students will engage in a variety of tech-based activities such as coding, digital design, and interactive challenges. This camp encourages creativity, innovation, and confidence while helping students build valuable tech skills in a fun environment.
Unleash your creativity through technology! In this camp, students will explore the “A” in STEAM by creating digital artwork and experimenting with music production. From graphic design to sound creation, campers will use innovative tools to express themselves and bring their ideas to life.
Perfect for beginners, this camp introduces young students to robotics through hands-on exploration. Kids will learn how robots move, follow simple commands, and complete fun challenges. It’s a great way to build problem-solving skills while sparking curiosity about technology.
Level up your gaming skills in Esports Camp! Students will explore the world of competitive gaming while learning teamwork, communication, and strategy. Campers will also dive into the behind-the-scenes side of esports, including game design concepts, streaming basics, and digital citizenship. Whether you’re a casual player or a competitive gamer, this camp is all about skill-building and having fun!
Students enrolled in both Esports and Python Programming may stay for a full day. Please send a sack lunch for the supervised break between sessions.
Get ready for an intensive, hands-on robotics experience! Students will design, build, and program robots to complete a variety of challenges. This camp focuses on problem-solving, teamwork, and coding skills, making it perfect for students ready to take their robotics knowledge to the next level.
Learn one of the world’s most popular programming languages! In this camp, students will be introduced to Python through hands-on projects and interactive challenges. Campers will learn coding fundamentals like variables, loops, and logic while creating simple programs and games. Perfect for beginners or students looking to grow their coding skills.
Students enrolled in both Esports and Python Programming may stay for a full day. Please send a sack lunch for the supervised break between sessions.
Design, build, and program robots to complete exciting challenges! Students will dive deeper into robotics concepts, learning coding, engineering, and teamwork skills. From obstacle courses to creative problem-solving tasks, this camp is perfect for future engineers and innovators.
Get ready to explore, build, and discover! In STEM Lab, students will dive into hands-on experiments and creative challenges that introduce science, technology, engineering, and math. From simple machines to fun science reactions, every day is a new adventure in learning.
Take STEM learning to the next level! Students will tackle exciting challenges in engineering, science experiments, and technology-based projects. This camp focuses on critical thinking, teamwork, and innovation while giving students the opportunity to design, build, and test their ideas.
Explore the exciting world of STEAM careers! Students will discover a variety of pathways in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math through hands-on activities, real-world challenges, and interactive experiences. This camp is designed to inspire future goals and help students connect their interests to potential careers.
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