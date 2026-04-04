Harvest Festival Vendor Registration

There is no vendor fee for Food Trucks, PTO asks for a donation of your choice before or after sales have concluded.

Please enter ** DISCOUNT CODE ** FOODTRUCK10 to remove vendor fee.





Provided:

Parking Space

Common eating area for all guests (tables & chairs)

Social Media Shout Out

Business name on event flier if registered by July 15, 2026.





*Bree will contact you with official approval & to gather specific need requests *







