Harvest Festival Vendor Registration

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About this event
Provided:
1 6' Table
2 Chairs
Social Media Shout Out
Provided:
Access to an outlet
1 6' Table
2 Chairs
Social Media Shout Out
** Please bring your own extension cord **
There is no vendor fee for Food Trucks, PTO asks for a donation of your choice before or after sales have concluded.
Please enter ** DISCOUNT CODE ** FOODTRUCK10 to remove vendor fee.
Provided:
Parking Space
Common eating area for all guests (tables & chairs)
Social Media Shout Out
Business name on event flier if registered by July 15, 2026.
*Bree will contact you with official approval & to gather specific need requests *
$
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