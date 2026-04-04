St. Francis Xavier Catholic School

Hosted by

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School

About this event

Harvest Festival Vendor Registration

200 N Washington St

Junction City, KS 66441, USA

Standard Booth
$25

Provided:

1 6' Table

2 Chairs

Social Media Shout Out

Electric Booth
$35

Provided:

Access to an outlet

1 6' Table

2 Chairs

Social Media Shout Out


** Please bring your own extension cord **

Food Truck
$10

There is no vendor fee for Food Trucks, PTO asks for a donation of your choice before or after sales have concluded.

Please enter ** DISCOUNT CODE ** FOODTRUCK10 to remove vendor fee.


Provided:

Parking Space

Common eating area for all guests (tables & chairs)

Social Media Shout Out

Business name on event flier if registered by July 15, 2026.


*Bree will contact you with official approval & to gather specific need requests *



Add a donation for St. Francis Xavier Catholic School

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