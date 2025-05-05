eventClosed

STA Drive for Development Golf Classic Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

16 W Hanover Ave, Randolph, NJ 07869, USA

Gotham Gift basket item
Gotham Gift basket
$650

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 VIP Tickets to any 2025 Gotham FC Game, Rose Lavelle Signs cap and Gotham FC T-shirt signed by members of the 2025 roster
NYRB Signed Jersey item
NYRB Signed Jersey
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

New York Red Bulls Jerseys signed by the full 2025 roster
NYRB VIP Package item
NYRB VIP Package
$500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 VIP Suite tickets to New York Redbulls vs New York City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, September 27th 2025 at Sports Illustrated Stadium (7:30pm kick off), including 1 valet parking pass and complimentary food and beverage.
Dormie Network Stay & Play item
Dormie Network Stay & Play
$2,000

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One night's accommodation and two (2) 18-hole rounds of golf for up to four (4) people at one of five (5) prestigious Dormie Network exclusive destination golf clubs. - Hidden Creek Golf Club (Egg Harbor Township, NJ) - Ballyhack Golf Club (Roanoke, VA) - Victoria National Golf Club ( Newburgh, IN) - ArborLinks Golf Club (Nebraska City, NE) - Briggs Ranch Golf Club (San Antonio, TX) Valued at over $5,400!
San Diego Wave FC Signed Jersey & Scarf item
San Diego Wave FC Signed Jersey & Scarf
$250

auctionV2.input.startingBid

San Diego Wave FC Jersey signed by the full 2025 roster, San Diego FC Scarf and fun sunglasses.
DC United Club Suite Seats item
DC United Club Suite Seats
$400

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Club Suite tickets to DC United vs Orlando City FC on Saturday September 13th (7:30pm Kick Off)
Aaron Rodgers Signed Cap item
Aaron Rodgers Signed Cap
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Aaron Rodgers signed NY JETS Cap.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing