STA Drive for Development Golf Classic Silent Auction

4 VIP Tickets to any 2025 Gotham FC Game, Rose Lavelle Signs cap and Gotham FC T-shirt signed by members of the 2025 roster
NYRB Signed Jersey
$250
New York Red Bulls Jerseys signed by the full 2025 roster
NYRB VIP Package
$500
4 VIP Suite tickets to New York Redbulls vs New York City FC at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday, September 27th 2025 at Sports Illustrated Stadium (7:30pm kick off), including 1 valet parking pass and complimentary food and beverage.
Dormie Network Stay & Play
$2,000
One night's accommodation and two (2) 18-hole rounds of golf for up to four (4) people at one of five (5) prestigious Dormie Network exclusive destination golf clubs.
- Hidden Creek Golf Club (Egg Harbor Township, NJ)
- Ballyhack Golf Club (Roanoke, VA)
- Victoria National Golf Club ( Newburgh, IN)
- ArborLinks Golf Club (Nebraska City, NE)
- Briggs Ranch Golf Club (San Antonio, TX)
Valued at over $5,400!
San Diego Wave FC Signed Jersey & Scarf
$250
San Diego Wave FC Jersey signed by the full 2025 roster, San Diego FC Scarf and fun sunglasses.
DC United Club Suite Seats
$400
2 Club Suite tickets to DC United vs Orlando City FC on Saturday September 13th (7:30pm Kick Off)
