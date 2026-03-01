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Stacis helping hands

About this event

Sales closed

Stacis Helping Hands's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2506 Gold Cir, Rocklin, CA 95765, USA

Flip to it birthday party package item
Flip to it birthday party package
$175

Starting bid

You're bidding on a Flip to It Roseville Birthday party package. Includes..


Flip 2 It Birthday Party!
Our Flip 2 It Birthday Parties turn the whole gym into your child’s playground for the most exciting birthday ever!


Up to 20 kids included (add more for $15 per child)


1.5 hours of gym fun.
3 Trampolines
Giant Bounce House Obstacle Course with Slide
Access to the entire gym
Obstacle Courses
Games
And More

We supply tablecloth, napkins, utensils, and cups

Party slots:

Saturday 2:00–3:30 & 4:00–5:30;

Sunday 10:30–12:00, 12:30–2:00, 3:00–4:30

Extend your celebration with the last time slot of the day (extra cost applies)


From bouncing and flipping to sliding and racing, every moment will keep kids smiling, laughing, and celebrating in style!

Valued at $420

Urban Air Ultimate Birthday Party item
Urban Air Ultimate Birthday Party
$150

Starting bid

You're bidding on an Urban Air Ultimate Birthday Party Package for 10! Monday through Thursday. No expiration.

Climbing Walls ?
 Laser Tag ?
 Mini Go-Karts
 Ropes Course ?
 Sky Rider Indoor Zipline ?
 Dodgeball ?
 Kid's Area 7 & Under
 Runway ?
 The APEX Trampolines ?
 Warrior Course

Valued at $449


3 month membership to Enchanted indoor playground item
3 month membership to Enchanted indoor playground
$40

Starting bid

You're bidding on a 3 month unlimited membership to Enchanted indoor playground. 1 child plus 1 adult per visit. Locations in Rocklin, Natomas and Elk Grove. Valued $135

Kids swim lessons item
Kids swim lessons
$50

Starting bid

You're bidding on 1 month swim lessons at Aqua-Tots in Roseville. 1 lesson per week. Value $145

Auburn for the day item
Auburn for the day
$50

Starting bid

You're bidding on a 1 hour float at Capitol Floats, gift card for $40 at The Station Public House and a mystery bag from Vintage Redeemed.


KidStrong Rocklin membership item
KidStrong Rocklin membership
$99.99

Starting bid

You're bidding on a KidStrong Rocklin membership and starter kit. Ages 2-9

$259 value

KidStrong was founded in 2015 by Matt and Megin Sharp in Lexington, Kentucky, for their daughter Ella. Their goal was to make her stronger and more confident. This simple goal led them to partner with child development experts and create a unique curriculum focused on the critical skills kids need to succeed.

River Cats Fun Day! item
River Cats Fun Day!
$70

Starting bid

You're bidding on 2 vouchers that are valid for 2 preferred seats for games you choose in April and May 2026. Also includes 4 tickets for underground mini golf in Old Sacramento. Approximately value $160

Wise Villa Winery Experience item
Wise Villa Winery Experience
$80

Starting bid

You're bidding on a winery tour and tasting up to 4 guests ($160 value). Wise Villa offers the tours every Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:30am, reservations are required.

5 wines in tasting up to 4 people.

Monterey Day! item
Monterey Day!
$200

Starting bid

You're bidding on a 1 night stay at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa plus 4 admission tickets to My Museum.

River Train Time item
River Train Time
$69

Starting bid

You're bidding on 2 tickets on the Yolo Explorer River fox train.

Value $140

Secret Ravine Winery item
Secret Ravine Winery
$30

Starting bid

You're bidding on a $50 gift card to Secret Ravine Winery in Loomis

Luckys drive inn -Sacramento item
Luckys drive inn -Sacramento
$35

Starting bid

You're bidding on a $50 gift card to Luckys Drive Inn - Sacramento

Delicious food!

PICKLE BALL ANYONE? item
PICKLE BALL ANYONE?
$45

Starting bid

You're bidding on an ONIX pickle ball paddle and ONIX stickers

Pickle ball #2 item
Pickle ball #2
$45

Starting bid

You're bidding on this ONIX pickle ball and stickers

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