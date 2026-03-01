Stacis Helping Hands's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
You're bidding on a Flip to It Roseville Birthday party package. Includes..
Flip 2 It Birthday Party!
Our Flip 2 It Birthday Parties turn the whole gym into your child’s playground for the most exciting birthday ever!
Up to 20 kids included (add more for $15 per child)
1.5 hours of gym fun.
3 Trampolines
Giant Bounce House Obstacle Course with Slide
Access to the entire gym
Obstacle Courses
Games
And More
We supply tablecloth, napkins, utensils, and cups
Party slots:
Saturday 2:00–3:30 & 4:00–5:30;
Sunday 10:30–12:00, 12:30–2:00, 3:00–4:30
Extend your celebration with the last time slot of the day (extra cost applies)
From bouncing and flipping to sliding and racing, every moment will keep kids smiling, laughing, and celebrating in style!
Valued at $420
Starting bid
You're bidding on an Urban Air Ultimate Birthday Party Package for 10! Monday through Thursday. No expiration.
Climbing Walls ?
Laser Tag ?
Mini Go-Karts
Ropes Course ?
Sky Rider Indoor Zipline ?
Dodgeball ?
Kid's Area 7 & Under
Runway ?
The APEX Trampolines ?
Warrior Course
Valued at $449
Starting bid
You're bidding on a 3 month unlimited membership to Enchanted indoor playground. 1 child plus 1 adult per visit. Locations in Rocklin, Natomas and Elk Grove. Valued $135
Starting bid
You're bidding on 1 month swim lessons at Aqua-Tots in Roseville. 1 lesson per week. Value $145
Starting bid
You're bidding on a 1 hour float at Capitol Floats, gift card for $40 at The Station Public House and a mystery bag from Vintage Redeemed.
Starting bid
You're bidding on a KidStrong Rocklin membership and starter kit. Ages 2-9
$259 value
KidStrong was founded in 2015 by Matt and Megin Sharp in Lexington, Kentucky, for their daughter Ella. Their goal was to make her stronger and more confident. This simple goal led them to partner with child development experts and create a unique curriculum focused on the critical skills kids need to succeed.
Starting bid
You're bidding on 2 vouchers that are valid for 2 preferred seats for games you choose in April and May 2026. Also includes 4 tickets for underground mini golf in Old Sacramento. Approximately value $160
Starting bid
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5 wines in tasting up to 4 people.
Starting bid
You're bidding on a 1 night stay at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa plus 4 admission tickets to My Museum.
Starting bid
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Value $140
Starting bid
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Delicious food!
Starting bid
You're bidding on an ONIX pickle ball paddle and ONIX stickers
Starting bid
You're bidding on this ONIX pickle ball and stickers
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