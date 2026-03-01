Stacis Helping Hands's Silent Auction

You're bidding on a Flip to It Roseville Birthday party package. Includes..



Flip 2 It Birthday Party!

Our Flip 2 It Birthday Parties turn the whole gym into your child’s playground for the most exciting birthday ever!





Up to 20 kids included (add more for $15 per child)



1.5 hours of gym fun.

3 Trampolines

Giant Bounce House Obstacle Course with Slide

Access to the entire gym

Obstacle Courses

Games

And More



We supply tablecloth, napkins, utensils, and cups



Party slots:



Saturday 2:00–3:30 & 4:00–5:30;



Sunday 10:30–12:00, 12:30–2:00, 3:00–4:30



Extend your celebration with the last time slot of the day (extra cost applies)





From bouncing and flipping to sliding and racing, every moment will keep kids smiling, laughing, and celebrating in style!

Valued at $420