Stacis Helping Hands's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
You're bidding on a 3 month unlimited membership to Enchanted indoor playground. 1 child plus 1 adult per visit. Locations in Rocklin, Natomas and Elk Grove. Valued $135
Starting bid
You're bidding on a KidStrong Rocklin membership and starter kit. Ages 2-9
$259 value
KidStrong was founded in 2015 by Matt and Megin Sharp in Lexington, Kentucky, for their daughter Ella. Their goal was to make her stronger and more confident. This simple goal led them to partner with child development experts and create a unique curriculum focused on the critical skills kids need to succeed.
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You're bidding on a winery tour and tasting up to 4 guests ($160 value). Wise Villa offers the tours every Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:30am, reservations are required.
5 wines in tasting up to 4 people.
Starting bid
You're bidding on a $50 gift card to Secret Ravine Winery in Loomis
Starting bid
You're bidding on a $50 gift card to Luckys Drive Inn - Sacramento
Delicious food!
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You're bidding on an ONIX pickle ball paddle
Starting bid
You're bidding on this ONIX pickle ball paddle
Starting bid
You're bidding on a $50 gift certificate
Starting bid
You're bidding on a $50 gift certificate to melting pot in Sacramento
Starting bid
You're bidding on 4 passes to laser tag at XTREME CRAZE in Rocklin
Starting bid
You're bidding on a $50 gift certificate to kitchen 747
Starting bid
You're bidding on a $50 gift card to Flour Dust pizza, roseville
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!