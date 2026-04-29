Hosted by

Stacis helping hands

About this event

Sales closed

Stacis Helping Hands's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2506 Gold Cir, Rocklin, CA 95765, USA

3 month membership to Enchanted indoor playground item
3 month membership to Enchanted indoor playground
$40

Starting bid

You're bidding on a 3 month unlimited membership to Enchanted indoor playground. 1 child plus 1 adult per visit. Locations in Rocklin, Natomas and Elk Grove. Valued $135

KidStrong Rocklin membership item
KidStrong Rocklin membership
$99.99

Starting bid

You're bidding on a KidStrong Rocklin membership and starter kit. Ages 2-9

$259 value

KidStrong was founded in 2015 by Matt and Megin Sharp in Lexington, Kentucky, for their daughter Ella. Their goal was to make her stronger and more confident. This simple goal led them to partner with child development experts and create a unique curriculum focused on the critical skills kids need to succeed.

Wise Villa Winery Experience item
Wise Villa Winery Experience
$85

Starting bid

You're bidding on a winery tour and tasting up to 4 guests ($160 value). Wise Villa offers the tours every Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:30am, reservations are required.

5 wines in tasting up to 4 people.

Secret Ravine Winery item
Secret Ravine Winery
$35

Starting bid

You're bidding on a $50 gift card to Secret Ravine Winery in Loomis

Luckys drive inn -Sacramento item
Luckys drive inn -Sacramento
$35

Starting bid

You're bidding on a $50 gift card to Luckys Drive Inn - Sacramento

Delicious food!

PICKLE BALL ANYONE? item
PICKLE BALL ANYONE?
$45

Starting bid

You're bidding on an ONIX pickle ball paddle

Pickle ball #2 item
Pickle ball #2
$45

Starting bid

You're bidding on this ONIX pickle ball paddle

Dos Quixote gift certificate item
Dos Quixote gift certificate
$35

Starting bid

You're bidding on a $50 gift certificate

Melting pot gift certificate item
Melting pot gift certificate
$35

Starting bid

You're bidding on a $50 gift certificate to melting pot in Sacramento

Xtreme craze item
Xtreme craze
$25

Starting bid

You're bidding on 4 passes to laser tag at XTREME CRAZE in Rocklin

Kitchen 747 item
Kitchen 747
$35

Starting bid

You're bidding on a $50 gift certificate to kitchen 747

Pizza time! item
Pizza time!
$35

Starting bid

You're bidding on a $50 gift card to Flour Dust pizza, roseville

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!