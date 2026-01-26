Staci's Promise Foundation INC

Staci’s Promise Foundation: Sneaker Brunch

3301 Madison Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45209, USA

Youth Individual Ticket
$20

ages 17 and under

Sneaker Brunch General Admission Ticket
$35

Single ticket ages 18+

VIP Court side Access Ticket
$50

Reserved Seat, VIP photo Op, swag bag

Corporate Table Sponsorship
$750

Donation of 10 tickets

Sponsors 2 Scholars for STREAMS Academy

Table Top Logo or Family Name

Corporate Table
$750

10 guest Tickets

Sponsors 2 Scholars for STREAMS Academy

Logo or Family Name

Championship Sponsor
$3,500

Doodle Marketing Video

Logo on all marketing + Banners

VIP table with Logo

Sponsor Sneaker Runway

Social media spotlight series

Sponsors 6 Scholars to STREAMS Academy

Elite Eight Sponsor
$2,500

Table of 10 guest

Logo on all marketing + Banners

Logo on Table Top

Social Media recognition

Sponsors 4 Scholars for STREAMS Academy

Sweet Sixteen Sponsor
$1,500

Table of 10 guest

Logo on all marketing + Banner

Table Top Logo

Social Media recognition

Sponsors 2 Scholars for STREAMS Academy

Community Teammate
$500

2 tickets

Name listed on website and programs

Sponsors 2 students for STREAMS Academy

