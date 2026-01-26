Staci’s Promise Foundation: Sneaker Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
ages 17 and under
Single ticket ages 18+
Reserved Seat, VIP photo Op, swag bag
Donation of 10 tickets
Sponsors 2 Scholars for STREAMS Academy
Table Top Logo or Family Name
10 guest Tickets
Sponsors 2 Scholars for STREAMS Academy
Logo or Family Name
Doodle Marketing Video
Logo on all marketing + Banners
VIP table with Logo
Sponsor Sneaker Runway
Social media spotlight series
Sponsors 6 Scholars to STREAMS Academy
Table of 10 guest
Logo on all marketing + Banners
Logo on Table Top
Social Media recognition
Sponsors 4 Scholars for STREAMS Academy
Table of 10 guest
Logo on all marketing + Banner
Table Top Logo
Social Media recognition
Sponsors 2 Scholars for STREAMS Academy
2 tickets
Name listed on website and programs
Sponsors 2 students for STREAMS Academy
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!