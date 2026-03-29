Hart Magnet PTO - The Parent Teacher Council Of Stamford

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Hart Magnet PTO - The Parent Teacher Council Of Stamford

About this event

Staff Appreciation Week

Staff Breakfast ($10 feeds 1 staff member))
$10

Help contribute to our Staff breakfast. Liz Sue Bagels and cream cheese, yogurt parfait bar, muffins, pastries and everyone's favorite: COFFEE!!

Piñata in my Pocket Prize Basket
$25

Help us make buy goodies for our 5 prize baskets!

Snack Trolley
$10

Help us fully stock our snack trolleys that visit all staff members!

Gift Card Giveaway
$20

Help us get enough gift cards to have the BEST gift card giveaway! Everyday of Staff Appreciation Week we raffle off a number of gift cards.

Staff Lunch ($15 feeds 1 staff member)
$15

Help us with the expense of a taco truck to visit our AMAZING staff for a special lunch!

Add a donation for Hart Magnet PTO - The Parent Teacher Council Of Stamford

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!