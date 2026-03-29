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About this event
Help contribute to our Staff breakfast. Liz Sue Bagels and cream cheese, yogurt parfait bar, muffins, pastries and everyone's favorite: COFFEE!!
Help us make buy goodies for our 5 prize baskets!
Help us fully stock our snack trolleys that visit all staff members!
Help us get enough gift cards to have the BEST gift card giveaway! Everyday of Staff Appreciation Week we raffle off a number of gift cards.
Help us with the expense of a taco truck to visit our AMAZING staff for a special lunch!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!