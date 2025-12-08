Staff Auction 2

Hosted by
4400 S Piedras Dr suite 129, San Antonio, TX 78228, USA
Starting bid
Private Acupuncture Session:
60-minute session by Nourish Healing Collective. These sessions occur in a private room on a massage table. They are often accompanied by other helpful techniques such as acupressure, moxabustion, cupping and Gua Sha. Each acupuncture practitioner at Nourish brings her own special gifts and techniques to her patients. She may also suggest a lifestyle enhancement or an herbal remedy that can help to further your treatment goals.
Craniosacral Therapy Session:
Bodywork and massage offer myriad benefits for both the body and mind. Not only do they help to alleviate muscle tension and soreness, but they also promote relaxation and reduce stress levels. Regular massage therapy can also improve circulation, enhance flexibility, and boost the immune system. Moreover, bodywork and massage can contribute to better posture, increased energy levels, and a greater well-being. Book your session now and embark on a journey towards improved health and vitality.
Community Sound Bath Pass:
Healing through frequency. Reset your nervous system and restore your body with this community sound bath.
Total Value: $340
Donate by Nourish Healing Collective
Starting bid
A design consultation for one room in your home: One-on-one design consultations are best suited for those who need general direction but are comfortable selecting their products and materials or don’t have the budget for complete design services. Chelsea will visit you in person (or virtually) during the consultation. She will discuss any questions regarding your space, such as rug sizes, paint colors, furniture placement, what to keep/donate, where to shop, and more. Consultations typically last one hour.
Blue Cypress Botanicals Handcrafted Goods: Beautiful handmade broom
Heart & Hearth Basket:
"Fall in Love" custom-made jewelry, trinket tray and water bottle.
Value: $360
Donated by:
Chelsea Evans Interiors, Chelsea Evans Interiors
Blue Cypress Botanicals, BLUE CYPRESS BOTANICALS
Glitter & Spice Creations
Starting bid
1 Hour Photography Session (individual or family), 30+ edited images, and optional outfit change. Perfect for holiday cards or wedding announcements!
Value: $300
Donated by Mia Olea Garza
Starting bid
Looking for a gift for yourself or a perfect Christmas gift? These Hair care bundles by Holly Sanders and Kevin Murphy.
1 Ready, Set, Repair
1 Va Va Volume
Total Value: $242
Donated by Hair By Roxi
