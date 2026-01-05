Hosted by

Close to Home
Staff Auction 3

4400 S Piedras Dr suite 129, San Antonio, TX 78228, USA

Hearth & Hearth Package
$30

Starting bid

A design consultation for one room in your home: One-on-one design consultations are best suited for those who need general direction but are comfortable selecting their products and materials or don’t have the budget for complete design services. Chelsea will visit you in person (or virtually) during the consultation. She will discuss any questions regarding your space, such as rug sizes, paint colors, furniture placement, what to keep/donate, where to shop, and more. Consultations typically last one hour.


Blue Cypress Botanicals Handcrafted Goods: Beautiful handmade broom


Heart & Hearth Basket:

"Fall in Love" custom-made jewelry, trinket tray and water bottle.


Value: $360

Donated by:

Chelsea Evans Interiors, Chelsea Evans Interiors

Blue Cypress Botanicals, BLUE CYPRESS BOTANICALS

Glitter & Spice Creations

Featured Photography Session
$45

Starting bid

1 Hour Photography Session (individual or family), 30+ edited images, and optional outfit change. Perfect for holiday cards or wedding announcements!


Value: $300

Donated by Mia Olea Garza

Mia Olea Garza Photography



Hair Care Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Looking for a gift for yourself or a perfect Christmas gift? These Hair care bundles by Holly Sanders and Kevin Murphy.


1 Ready, Set, Repair

1 Va Va Volume


Total Value: $242

Donated by Hair By Roxi

