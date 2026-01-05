Staff Auction 3

Hosted by
4400 S Piedras Dr suite 129, San Antonio, TX 78228, USA
Starting bid
A design consultation for one room in your home: One-on-one design consultations are best suited for those who need general direction but are comfortable selecting their products and materials or don’t have the budget for complete design services. Chelsea will visit you in person (or virtually) during the consultation. She will discuss any questions regarding your space, such as rug sizes, paint colors, furniture placement, what to keep/donate, where to shop, and more. Consultations typically last one hour.
Blue Cypress Botanicals Handcrafted Goods: Beautiful handmade broom
Heart & Hearth Basket:
"Fall in Love" custom-made jewelry, trinket tray and water bottle.
Value: $360
Donated by:
Chelsea Evans Interiors, Chelsea Evans Interiors
Blue Cypress Botanicals, BLUE CYPRESS BOTANICALS
Glitter & Spice Creations
Starting bid
1 Hour Photography Session (individual or family), 30+ edited images, and optional outfit change. Perfect for holiday cards or wedding announcements!
Value: $300
Donated by Mia Olea Garza
Starting bid
Looking for a gift for yourself or a perfect Christmas gift? These Hair care bundles by Holly Sanders and Kevin Murphy.
1 Ready, Set, Repair
1 Va Va Volume
Total Value: $242
Donated by Hair By Roxi
