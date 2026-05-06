Puget Sound Restoration Fund

Offered by

Puget Sound Restoration Fund

Staff Merchandise Payment Portal

PSRF Hooded Sweatshirt item
PSRF Hooded Sweatshirt
$20

This cozy, PSRF staff-favorite comes in blue or green! PSRF logo on front, custom WA state marine-themed graphic on back. (Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. Please note your size and color selections at checkout.)

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PSRF T-Shirt item
PSRF T-Shirt
$11

Wear your commitment to clean marine waters! PSRF's logo tee comes in russet, gray, or green. Logo on front, custom WA state marine-themed graphic on back. (Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. Please note your size and color selections at checkout.)

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PSRF Beanie item
PSRF Beanie
$17

Accessorize with a PSRF beanie! Navy or green, both Puget Sound-inspired perfection. One size.

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PSRF Canvas Tote item
PSRF Canvas Tote
$8

Tote your essentials in eco-style with PSRF's canvas classic! One size. Bag measures 15"x15" with a 10" drop.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!