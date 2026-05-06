Staff Merchandise Payment Portal

This cozy, PSRF staff-favorite comes in blue or green! PSRF logo on front, custom WA state marine-themed graphic on back. (Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. Please note your size and color selections at checkout.)
Wear your commitment to clean marine waters! PSRF's logo tee comes in russet, gray, or green. Logo on front, custom WA state marine-themed graphic on back. (Available sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL. Please note your size and color selections at checkout.)
Accessorize with a PSRF beanie! Navy or green, both Puget Sound-inspired perfection. One size.
Tote your essentials in eco-style with PSRF's canvas classic! One size. Bag measures 15"x15" with a 10" drop.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!