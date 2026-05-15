Educated Communities Help Others (ECHO)

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Educated Communities Help Others (ECHO)

About this shop

STAFF ONLY ECHO EATS - 2026 2nd Annual ECHO Auto Show

Pizza item
Pizza
Free

Hot, Fresh & Irresistible – ECHO Eats Pizza
Imagine the aroma of fresh-baked crust, golden and crisp on the outside, soft and airy inside.

That’s not just pizza… that’s a slice of happiness!

0
hot dog item
hot dog
Free

A classic grilled beef hot dog, served warm in a soft bun. Simple, tasty, and perfect for the 4th!

0
Nachos w/ cheese or salsa item
Nachos w/ cheese or salsa item
Nachos w/ cheese or salsa
Free

Crispy tortilla chips served with your choice of melted cheese or zesty salsa. A festive favorite!

0
Soft Pretzel item
Soft Pretzel
Free

Warm, soft, and perfectly salted Pretzel... A classic carnival favorite! Served fresh and ready to enjoy.

0
Beef Empanada item
Beef Empanada
Free

A savory pastry filled with seasoned ground beef, baked to golden perfection. A delicious grab-and-go treat!

0
Chicken Empanada item
Chicken Empanada
Free

Flaky pastry stuffed with tender, seasoned chicken. Flavorful, handheld, and satisfying!

0
Cheese Empanadas item
Cheese Empanadas
Free

A warm, golden pastry filled with melted cheese. Comforting, gooey, and kid-approved!

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Fresh Popcorn item
Fresh Popcorn
Free

Enjoy a yummy treat to take you back to your childhood

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Soda item
Soda
Free

Ice-cold, refreshing soft drinks to quench your thirst. A perfect match for your favorite snacks!

0
water item
water
Free

Refreshing bottled water to keep you cool and hydrated all day long. A simple essential!

0
Kids Juices item
Kids Juices item
Kids Juices
Free

Refreshing, kid-friendly juice pouches in fun flavors. A sweet treat for the little ones!

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bag of chips item
bag of chips
Free

yummy chips

0
Cookies item
Cookies
Free

yummy cookies

0
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