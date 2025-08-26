STAFF/BOD ONLY - Volunteer Registration - Woofstock 2025

Hosted by
About this event
You will be responsible for checking in the volunteers and giving them their station's check-list. You will also be responsible for checking all IDs for our 21 & over guests and giving them a drink wristband.
Your job will be to collect payment for all drink sales and give out drink tickets. We will have volunteers for this job located at the beer truck and ID check stations.
You will be responsible for the payments for all tickets purchased the day of the event. You will also need to give each attendee a stamp and drink tickets/tumblers for those with VIP tickets.
You will be responsible for overseeing the Marketplace during the event. If any vendors have a question, they will come to you. You will be provided with a vendor map to ensure each vendor sets up in the correct space upon arrival. You will also be responsible for solving any issues regarding the vendors such as ensuring they are staying at their tables or concerns on placement that may arise.
Floaters will be needed in any station that may need extra help. If any station is struggling with the crowd, questions they cannot answer themselves, etc., your job will be to assist them to ensure the event goes smoothly.
Your job is to oversee the beer truck and the beer truck volunteers. Ensure they are pouring the beverages correctly, attendees are redeeming drink tickets before drinks are poured, replace empty kegs, accept payment for beer tickets if needed and double checking 21 & up wristbands are shown.
You will be responsible for overseeing the Silent Auction items, answering any questions (details on items will be provided) and directing people how to sign up to bid on the items. You will also be in charge of handing out items to the winners and doubling checking they go to the right people of course!
