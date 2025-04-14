Stafford Little League Designer Purse Bingo

🎉 Stafford Little League Presents: 3rd Annual Designer Purse BINGO! 👜
📅 Saturday, June 7, 2025
📍 Banquet Hall, Sun Valley Beach Club
🎟️ $40 per seat – Includes:
• 10 Bingo cards
• Bingo dauber
• Door prize ticket
✨ Special Offers:
Buy a Table (8 seats) and get:
✅ One BONUS set of bingo cards for the table
✅ One EXTRA drawing ticket
🎟️ Buy by June 7 to be entered into a pre-sale exclusive drawing!
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
🎉 Stafford Little League Presents: 3rd Annual Designer Purse BINGO! 👜
📅 Saturday, June 7, 2025
📍 Banquet Hall, Sun Valley Beach Club
🎟️ $40 per seat – Includes:
• 10 Bingo cards
• Bingo dauber
• Door prize ticket
✨ Special Offers:
Buy a Table (8 seats) and get:
✅ One BONUS set of bingo cards for the table
✅ One EXTRA drawing ticket
🎟️ Buy by June 7 to be entered into a pre-sale exclusive drawing!
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Hall Sponsor
$125
🏛️ Hall Sponsor – $125 (Seeking 4)
• Event signage
• Social media shout-out and website recognition
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
🏛️ Hall Sponsor – $125 (Seeking 4)
• Event signage
• Social media shout-out and website recognition
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Door Prize Sponsor
$50
🎁 Door Prize Sponsor – $50 (Seeking 2–4)
• Signage at event + next to items
• Recognition during prize drawing • Social media shout-out & website recognition
• Items revealed after confirmation!
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
🎁 Door Prize Sponsor – $50 (Seeking 2–4)
• Signage at event + next to items
• Recognition during prize drawing • Social media shout-out & website recognition
• Items revealed after confirmation!
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag Sponsor #1(Kate Spade)
$120.86
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag Sponsor #2 Kate Spade
$99.53
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag Sonsor #3 (Kors)
$135.28
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag Sponor #4 (Kors)
$84.24
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag Sponsor #5 (Kors)
$75.72
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag Sponsor #6 (Kors)
$101.25
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag Sponsor #7 (Kors)
$58.70
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag Sponsor #8 (Coach)
$135.28
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Bag sponsor of a Designer Purse!
Sponsorship recognition at the event, on social media and on our website.
*Bag revealed after sponsorship made
**Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**
Add a donation for Stafford Little League
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!