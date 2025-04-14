Stafford Little League Designer Purse Bingo

🎉 Stafford Little League Presents: 3rd Annual Designer Purse BINGO! 👜 📅 Saturday, June 7, 2025 📍 Banquet Hall, Sun Valley Beach Club 🎟️ $40 per seat – Includes: • 10 Bingo cards • Bingo dauber • Door prize ticket ✨ Special Offers: Buy a Table (8 seats) and get: ✅ One BONUS set of bingo cards for the table ✅ One EXTRA drawing ticket 🎟️ Buy by June 7 to be entered into a pre-sale exclusive drawing! **Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**

🎉 Stafford Little League Presents: 3rd Annual Designer Purse BINGO! 👜 📅 Saturday, June 7, 2025 📍 Banquet Hall, Sun Valley Beach Club 🎟️ $40 per seat – Includes: • 10 Bingo cards • Bingo dauber • Door prize ticket ✨ Special Offers: Buy a Table (8 seats) and get: ✅ One BONUS set of bingo cards for the table ✅ One EXTRA drawing ticket 🎟️ Buy by June 7 to be entered into a pre-sale exclusive drawing! **Please note that during checkout, you’ll have the option to make an additional donation to help support our fundraising platform. This donation is entirely optional, and you may select "Other" or enter "$0.00" if you prefer not to contribute.**

More details...