Stafford Little League Sponsorship

The Single
$175
• Banner on one field • Logo featured on our website
The Double
$375
• Banners on two fields • Logo featured on our website
The Triple
$450
• Banners on all three fields • Logo featured on our website
The Home Run
$550
• Banners on all three fields • Company name printed on team jerseys • Logo featured on our website
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing