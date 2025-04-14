Stafford Little League
Stafford Little League Sponsorship
The Single
$175
• Banner on one field • Logo featured on our website
The Double
$375
• Banners on two fields • Logo featured on our website
The Triple
$450
• Banners on all three fields • Logo featured on our website
The Home Run
$550
• Banners on all three fields • Company name printed on team jerseys • Logo featured on our website
