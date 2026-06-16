Stage Fees

About this event
$50 refundable (only until September 9th); after that if your team does not complete the dance competition, you forfeit the $50.
Note: Only pay after you complete the GBHNY Dance Competition Form sent by Stage Coordinator - Mai Nu Vang - [email protected]
Nonrefundable
Note: Only pay after you complete the Pageant Contest Form - https://forms.gle/babwfg3qugK15HUk9
Nonrefundable
Note: Stage Coordinator will send more information after your payment is complete. Until then, if you have any questions, email [email protected].
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!