Six young men in vibrant, ornate costumes stand on a stage with a pink and white draped backdrop behind them.
Green Bay Hmong New Year Coalition

Hosted by

Green Bay Hmong New Year Coalition

About this event

Stage Fees

2358 Leon Bond Dr

Green Bay, WI 54311, USA

Dance Competition Registration Fee
$100

$50 refundable (only until September 9th); after that if your team does not complete the dance competition, you forfeit the $50.

Note: Only pay after you complete the GBHNY Dance Competition Form sent by Stage Coordinator - Mai Nu Vang - [email protected]

Pageant Contest Registration Fee
$200

Nonrefundable

Note: Only pay after you complete the Pageant Contest Form - https://forms.gle/babwfg3qugK15HUk9

Hmong Flute Registration Fee
$25

Nonrefundable

Note: Stage Coordinator will send more information after your payment is complete. Until then, if you have any questions, email [email protected].

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