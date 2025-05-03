Stage Left's Online Silent Auction

Value: $750

Bring the magic of live music into your home or backyard! Spokane’s own Olivia Brownlee—an eclectic singer-songwriter with roots in jazz, folk, funk, and Americana—will perform a 60–90 minute set for you and up to 30 guests. Perfect for house parties, cul-de-sac BBQs, or cozy campfire singalongs.

This 3-hour experience includes setup, performance, and social time.

🎶 Visit SoundCloud.com/Olivia-Brownlee to hear her music.