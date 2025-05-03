Stage Left's Online Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Escape to the mountains for a full week (Sunday–Sunday, May–Sept.) at Schweitzer’s Selkirk Lodge! This studio suite sleeps 5 and includes a kitchenette, queen bed, and bunk bed—all just steps from lifts, trails, and village amenities.
Enjoy restaurants, a spa, wine and cheese shop, hiking, mountain biking, and more. Optional adventures like horseback riding and ziplining make it perfect for families. (Holiday blackout dates apply).
A mountain getaway designed for real relaxation, fresh air, and summer adventure!
Starting bid
Bring the magic of live music into your home or backyard! Spokane’s own Olivia Brownlee—an eclectic singer-songwriter with roots in jazz, folk, funk, and Americana—will perform a 60–90 minute set for you and up to 30 guests. Perfect for house parties, cul-de-sac BBQs, or cozy campfire singalongs.
This 3-hour experience includes setup, performance, and social time.
🎶 Visit SoundCloud.com/Olivia-Brownlee to hear her music.
