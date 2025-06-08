Stagebugz Performance Troupe

Choose this option to pay full tuition now. The $100 after the non-refundable deposit may be refunded or transferred until October 31st.
Non-Refundable Deposit
$100
Choose to pay only the non-refundable deposit now; the remaining $100 tuition will be due by October 31st, 2025. The deposit is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Fall & Winter Class Bundle (Full Tuition)
$470
If you are registering for both tween/teen programs (Alice in Wonderland in the fall and Performance Troupe in the winter), select this option to sign up for both at the same time AND save $50! This payment covers full tuition for both programs; no separate payment or registration is required for Alice in Wonderland.
Fall & Winter Class Bundle (Deposit)
$195
If you are registering for both tween/teen programs (Alice in Wonderland in the fall and Performance Troupe in the winter), select this option to sign up for both at the same time AND save $50! This payment covers the non-refundable deposit for both programs; remaining tuition will be billed separately.
