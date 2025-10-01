Arts In The Burg

Stained Glass 201: Holiday Sun Catchers

207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA

3 part series - Gnome
$125

3 class series creating a stained glass gnome

3 part series - Tree
$125

3 class series creating a stained glass tree

Can’t Afford Full Price
$80

Want to come but truly can’t afford full price? We would love to have you. We ask that you volunteer in exchange, so ask your teacher for more information during class!

I’d like to help by paying a little more- gnome
$200

Gnome- Want to help others who may not be able to pay for class otherwise? Purchase your ticket and pay a little more - your community and the arts thank you!

I’d like to help out by paying a little more- tree
$200

Tree- Want to help others who may not be able to pay for class otherwise? Purchase your ticket and pay a little more - your community and the arts thank you!

