Stained Glass for Newbies: Today’s Teardrops with Tina Kiker

About this event
207 S Cedar Ave, South Pittsburg, TN 37380, USA
8 left!
Standard ticket
8 left!
If you’d like to pay a little extra and help students who may not be able to afford to come otherwise, we appreciate it! Choose this option:
8 left!
If you truly can’t afford full price and need a little help, please don’t let cost be a reason you don’t sign up. Use this option for a reduced rate. The canvas will be the same length and height, but the thickness will be that of a standard canvas.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!