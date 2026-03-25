Mineola League Of The Arts
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Mineola League Of The Arts

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Mineola League Of The Arts

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HIDDEN (Open ?) Stained Glass Sunburst

200 W Blair St

Mineola, TX 75773, USA

Add a donation for Mineola League Of The Arts

$

Member Pricing
$75

Enjoy the full class at a discounted member rate. All materials included. Access to the stained glass studio available one day, on May 5 from 1-3:30 to complete your project.

Non-member
$85

Enjoy the full class. Access to the stained glass studio available one day, on May 5 from 1-3:30 to complete your project. All materials included.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!