HIDDEN (Open ?) Stained Glass Sunburst

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About this event
$
Enjoy the full class at a discounted member rate. All materials included. Access to the stained glass studio available one day, on May 5 from 1-3:30 to complete your project.
Enjoy the full class. Access to the stained glass studio available one day, on May 5 from 1-3:30 to complete your project. All materials included.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!