Rising Readers: A STAIR Mini-Camp

Hosted by
About this event
New Orleans, LA 70118, USA
8 left!
Reserves a spot for your child(ren) for the selected week of camp! The fee will be refunded if child is present all days of the camp week.
8 left!
Fill in this form to join the waitlist if tickets are unavailable. We will contact you should there be any ticket availability! If there is an issue joining the waitlist, please email [email protected] with your name and which week you would like to sign up for.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!