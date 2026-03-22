Merrimack Cricket League Inc

Offered by

Merrimack Cricket League Inc

About the memberships

Stallions Membership 2026

Stallions Membership 2026
$100

Valid until March 31, 2027

We are planning to give a minimum of 5 games and a maximum of 10, depending on your availability. There is no specific preference between the 100-ball and T20 formats. In addition, we aim to include a few practice matches. Our objective is to ensure that each player gets an opportunity to participate in the games.

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