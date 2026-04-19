FRIENDS OF TROOP 15 STAMFORD CO

Hosted by

FRIENDS OF TROOP 15 STAMFORD CO

About this event

Troop 15 - Stamford, CT - 75th Anniversary Gala

458 Lakeside Dr

Stamford, CT 06903, USA

General Admission
$150

Alumni and Supporters

Troop 15 Family Member and/or Committee Member
$75

Family Member(s) of Current Scout(s) and/or Committee Members from Troop 15 - Stamford (Limited to 2 Tickets per a Family)

Current Troop 15 Scout or Unit College Scouter in Reserve
Free

Complimentary Admission for Currently Registered Members of Troop 15 or Troop Alumni Having Graduated in the Last 4 Years

Eagle Sponsor – Presenting Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One full table (8 tickets, $1,050 value)

Full-page ad/message in commemorative program (5.5” x 8.5”)

Large logo or name featured on step-and-repeat banner

Additional 1/3 ad on back cover of program

Recognition on all event sponsorship signage and in program

Life Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One full table (8 tickets, $1,050 value)

Full page ad/message in commemorative program

Small logo featured on step-and-repeat banner

Name listed inside the back cover of program

Recognition on all event sponsorship signage

Star Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Six (6) event tickets ($900 value)

1/2 page ad/message in commemorative program

Name listed inside the back cover of program

Recognition on all event sponsorship signage

First Class Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Four (4) event tickets ($600 value)

1/2 page ad/message in commemorative program

Name listed inside the back cover of program

Recognition on all event sponsorship signage

Second Class Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) event tickets ($300 value)

1/2 page ad in commemorative program

Name listed inside the back cover of program

Recognition on all event sponsorship signage

Tenderfoot Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two (2) event tickets ($300 value)

1/4 page ad in commemorative program

Name listed inside the back cover of program

Recognition on all event sponsorship signage

Scout Sponsor
$250

One (1) event ticket ($150 value)

1/4 page ad in commemorative program

Name listed inside the back cover of program

Recognition on all event sponsorship signage

Add a donation for FRIENDS OF TROOP 15 STAMFORD CO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!