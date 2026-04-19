Troop 15 - Stamford, CT - 75th Anniversary Gala

About this event
Alumni and Supporters
Family Member(s) of Current Scout(s) and/or Committee Members from Troop 15 - Stamford (Limited to 2 Tickets per a Family)
Complimentary Admission for Currently Registered Members of Troop 15 or Troop Alumni Having Graduated in the Last 4 Years
One full table (8 tickets, $1,050 value)
Full-page ad/message in commemorative program (5.5” x 8.5”)
Large logo or name featured on step-and-repeat banner
Additional 1/3 ad on back cover of program
Recognition on all event sponsorship signage and in program
One full table (8 tickets, $1,050 value)
Full page ad/message in commemorative program
Small logo featured on step-and-repeat banner
Name listed inside the back cover of program
Recognition on all event sponsorship signage
Six (6) event tickets ($900 value)
1/2 page ad/message in commemorative program
Name listed inside the back cover of program
Recognition on all event sponsorship signage
Four (4) event tickets ($600 value)
1/2 page ad/message in commemorative program
Name listed inside the back cover of program
Recognition on all event sponsorship signage
Two (2) event tickets ($300 value)
1/2 page ad in commemorative program
Name listed inside the back cover of program
Recognition on all event sponsorship signage
Two (2) event tickets ($300 value)
1/4 page ad in commemorative program
Name listed inside the back cover of program
Recognition on all event sponsorship signage
One (1) event ticket ($150 value)
1/4 page ad in commemorative program
Name listed inside the back cover of program
Recognition on all event sponsorship signage
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