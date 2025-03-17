Stampede 2025 - Ameri/Fed Raffles

50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.
50/50 3 Tickets
$25
Bat Raffle 1 Ticket
$10
2 winners will be drawn. The winner will receive 1 bat. Voodoo Rose Gold 33 -3 will go to the first winner and Omega 32 -3 will go to the 2nd winner
Bat Raffle 3 Tickets
$25
4x Hops Club Tickets (1 raffle ticket)
$10
4 club tickets, includes catered food and non-alcoholic beverages in a private club located behind home plate and 1 parking pass. Game date choices are April 25 or May 23rd
4x Hops Club Tickets (3 raffle tickets)
$25
4 club tickets, includes catered food and non-alcoholic beverages in a private club located behind home plate and 1 parking pass. Game date choices are April 25 or May 23rd
