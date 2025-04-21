Stampede 2025 - Nat Raffles

50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.
50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.
50/50 3 Tickets
$25
This includes 3 tickets
50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.
50% of the pot goes to the winner the other 50% is used as a fundraiser for Mountainside JBO. Funds are used to reduce player registration, provide/replace needed equipment for the teams, and provide scholarship funds for those who need financial assistance to play for Mountainside JBO.
Bat Raffle 1 Ticket
$10
1 winner will be drawn. The winner will receive a Voodoo One 32 -3.
1 winner will be drawn. The winner will receive a Voodoo One 32 -3.
Bat Raffle 3 Tickets
$25
This includes 3 tickets
1 winner will be drawn. The winner will receive a Voodoo One 32 -3.
1 winner will be drawn. The winner will receive a Voodoo One 32 -3.
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