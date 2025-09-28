Stampin' Up! Holiday Card Making

CHRISTMAS WISHES KIT





PRODUCT DETAIL





Keep your Christmas card crafting easy AND elegant with the Christmas Wishes Kit! This kit comes with bright red card bases detailed with gold foil and coordinating gold, shimmer envelopes. Create your own Christmas cards using the precut paper pieces, the stamp set, and Stampin’ Spot. Use the included address labels to send your cards to your recipients!



Kit includes:

*Christmas Wishes Photopolymer Stamp Set

*Clear Stamp Block

*Pretty Peacock Stampin’ Spot

*Predesigned projects

*Step-by-step instructions

*Precut pieces (No prep work! Get right to crafting)

*Makes 8 cards: 4 each of 2 designs

*Folded card size: 5-1/2" x 4-1/4" (14 x 10.8 cm)

*8 envelopes and 8 address labels

*Enough adhesive to complete projects

*A 9-7/8" x 6-1/2" x 2-3/4" (25.1 x 16.5 x 7 cm) printed designer box for storage or crafting on the go



Product colors: Gold, Old Olive, Pecan Pie, Poppy Parade, Pretty Peacock



Kits by Stampin’ Up! are perfect for new crafters, busy crafters, or crafters who want quick and easy projects. All-inclusive project kits have everything you need in one box!