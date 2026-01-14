Hoffen Foundation

Hosted by

Hoffen Foundation

About this event

Stand Strong - 2026

5220 FM1187

Burleson, TX 76028, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP:

Logo/Name on T-Shirt
(8) VIP Tickets
SWAG Bag of (8) Guests

$100 worth of Raffle Tickets

(8) Awareness wristbands

Green Room Access

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

GOLD SPONSORSHIP: $1000.00 each (4 available) 6-seats each

Logo/Name on T-Shirts and signage
$60 worth of raffle tickets
(1) VIP Guitar Raffle Ticket per person (6)
SWAG Bag for (6) Guests
(6) Awareness wristbands
Green Room Access

Silver Sponsorship
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

SILVER SPONSORSHIP: $600.00 each (4 available) 4-seats each

Logo/Name on T-Shirt and signage
$50 worth of raffle tickets
(4) VIP Guitar Raffle Tickets
SWAG Bag for (4) Guests
(4) Awareness wristbands

VIP Seating
$50

VIP seating will be available for $50.00 each and $60.00 at the door. . VIP seats includes:

$20 worth of raffle tickets
(1) VIP Guitar Raffle Ticket
(1) Awareness wristbands

General Admission
$25

Grants premium entry with

Add a donation for Hoffen Foundation

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