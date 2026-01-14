Stand Strong - 2026

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About this event
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP:
Logo/Name on T-Shirt
(8) VIP Tickets
SWAG Bag of (8) Guests
$100 worth of Raffle Tickets
(8) Awareness wristbands
Green Room Access
GOLD SPONSORSHIP: $1000.00 each (4 available) 6-seats each
Logo/Name on T-Shirts and signage
$60 worth of raffle tickets
(1) VIP Guitar Raffle Ticket per person (6)
SWAG Bag for (6) Guests
(6) Awareness wristbands
Green Room Access
SILVER SPONSORSHIP: $600.00 each (4 available) 4-seats each
Logo/Name on T-Shirt and signage
$50 worth of raffle tickets
(4) VIP Guitar Raffle Tickets
SWAG Bag for (4) Guests
(4) Awareness wristbands
VIP seating will be available for $50.00 each and $60.00 at the door. . VIP seats includes:
$20 worth of raffle tickets
(1) VIP Guitar Raffle Ticket
(1) Awareness wristbands
Grants premium entry with
$
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