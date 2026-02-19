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About this event
This complimentary ticket is reserved for mothers who have experienced the loss of a child.
The Stand Tall Foundation is honored to welcome you as our guest. This evening is meant to provide community, support, and remembrance in a safe and uplifting space.
Honorary Mother companion ticket.
Each complimentary mother is allowed One companion at a special discounted price.
This ticket includes admission for two guests to the Stand Tall Gala.
Couple admission is perfect for partners, friends, or family members attending together who wish to support the mission of the Stand Tall Foundation while enjoying an elegant evening for a meaningful cause.
Your ticket purchase helps fund compassionate care, community gatherings, and healing-centered experiences for bereaved mothers, while ensuring that mothers who have experienced loss are welcomed as honored guests at no cost.
Join us for an evening of connection, inspiration, and purpose as we stand tall together in support of mothers who need it most.
Community leader/ Performer for Stand Tall
Community leader/ Performer for Stand Tall
The Platinum Sponsor level provides premier recognition and partnership visibility for businesses committed to making a lasting impact in the community.
Sponsorship Benefits Include:
Platinum Sponsors play a vital role in advancing the mission of the Stand Tall Foundation and are recognized as leading community partners.
The Pink Sponsor level is ideal for small businesses and organizations seeking meaningful community visibility while supporting the mission of the Stand Tall Foundation.
Sponsorship Benefits Include:
This sponsorship directly supports programs serving bereaved mothers while offering year-round brand exposure within the community.
The Silver Sponsor level offers an accessible way to support the Stand Tall Foundation while participating in an elegant and impactful evening.
Sponsorship Benefits Include:
A thoughtful option for individuals and small businesses wishing to show their support and be recognized for their contribution.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!