Hosted by

Stand Tall Foundation

About this event

Stand Tall Gala

141 Main St

LaGrange, GA 30240, USA

Per Person
$50

🎶 What to Expect

  • Live entertainment
  • Inspiring guest speakers
  • Elegant atmosphere
  • Exciting door prizes
  • Meaningful connections for a powerful cause
🎗️ HONORED GUEST (BEREAVED MOTHER) — Complimentary
Free

This complimentary ticket is reserved for mothers who have experienced the loss of a child.

The Stand Tall Foundation is honored to welcome you as our guest. This evening is meant to provide community, support, and remembrance in a safe and uplifting space.

COMPANION TICKET
$15

Honorary Mother companion ticket.

Each complimentary mother is allowed One companion at a special discounted price.


Couples
$90
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket includes admission for two guests to the Stand Tall Gala.

Couple admission is perfect for partners, friends, or family members attending together who wish to support the mission of the Stand Tall Foundation while enjoying an elegant evening for a meaningful cause.


Your ticket purchase helps fund compassionate care, community gatherings, and healing-centered experiences for bereaved mothers, while ensuring that mothers who have experienced loss are welcomed as honored guests at no cost.

Join us for an evening of connection, inspiration, and purpose as we stand tall together in support of mothers who need it most.

Guest of Honor
Free

Community leader/ Performer for Stand Tall

Guest Of Honor Plus 1
Free

Community leader/ Performer for Stand Tall

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$500

The Platinum Sponsor level provides premier recognition and partnership visibility for businesses committed to making a lasting impact in the community.

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

  • Two (2) admissions to the Stand Tall Gala
  • Premier logo placement on all event promotional materials (digital and on-site)
  • Featured recognition across Stand Tall Foundation social media platforms
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the gala program
  • Business logo displayed on official Stand Tall Foundation event banner for one (1) year
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials in attendee gift bags (optional)

Platinum Sponsors play a vital role in advancing the mission of the Stand Tall Foundation and are recognized as leading community partners.

PINK SPONSOR
$200

The Pink Sponsor level is ideal for small businesses and organizations seeking meaningful community visibility while supporting the mission of the Stand Tall Foundation.

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

  • One (1) admission to the Stand Tall Gala
  • Business recognition across Stand Tall Foundation social media platforms
  • Business logo displayed on an official Stand Tall Foundation event banner for one (1) year
  • Business name featured on the back of Stand Tall Foundation volunteer t-shirts worn during community outreach and support group events

This sponsorship directly supports programs serving bereaved mothers while offering year-round brand exposure within the community.

SILVER SPONSOR
$85

The Silver Sponsor level offers an accessible way to support the Stand Tall Foundation while participating in an elegant and impactful evening.

Sponsorship Benefits Include:

  • One (1) admission to the Stand Tall Gala
  • Social media acknowledgment as a Silver Sponsor
  • One (1) Stand Tall Foundation t-shirt

A thoughtful option for individuals and small businesses wishing to show their support and be recognized for their contribution.

Add a donation for Stand Tall Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!