This ticket includes admission for two guests to the Stand Tall Gala.

Couple admission is perfect for partners, friends, or family members attending together who wish to support the mission of the Stand Tall Foundation while enjoying an elegant evening for a meaningful cause.





Your ticket purchase helps fund compassionate care, community gatherings, and healing-centered experiences for bereaved mothers, while ensuring that mothers who have experienced loss are welcomed as honored guests at no cost.

Join us for an evening of connection, inspiration, and purpose as we stand tall together in support of mothers who need it most.