Stand Together 2025

Grants entry for upto 6 team members and access to chili and other activites





TUG OF WAR

- Team must consist of 6 people (preferrably 3 boys 3 girls)

- All team members MUST be 12 or older

-All team members MUST sign a waiver at the event in order to participate

AWARDS:

Overall winner of Relay Race Tug of War

DIVISIONS:

Battle of the Ravine Students

Battle of the Ravine Staff/ Faculty/ Alumni

Church Adults

Church Youth

Community Adults

Community Youth