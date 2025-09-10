Stand Together 2025

1492 M H Russell Dr

Arkadelphia, AR 71923, USA

General Admission Ages 5-12
$5

Grants entry to the event with access to chili and activities.

Adult General Admision
$10

Grants entry to the event with access to chili and activites


If participating in the chili cookoff, no payment is needed but please still choose the Chili Cook off ticket so we have an idea of how many chili's to expect.

Relay Race Tug of War Team
$60
Grants entry for upto 6 team members and access to chili and other activites


TUG OF WAR

- Team must consist of 6 people (preferrably 3 boys 3 girls)

- All team members MUST be 12 or older

-All team members MUST sign a waiver at the event in order to participate

AWARDS

 Overall winner of Relay Race Tug of War

DIVISIONS:

Battle of the Ravine Students

Battle of the Ravine Staff/ Faculty/ Alumni 

Church Adults

Church Youth

Community Adults 

Community Youth 

Chili Cook Off Entry
free

CHILI COOK OFF

-Bring a large pot of your best chili and all your fixins'! 

-You will need your own extension cord and serving spoon (Bowls, spoons, and tasting cups and drinks will be provided)

AWARDS: 

Judges Choice

People's Choice


