Stand Together 2025

Grants entry to the event with access to chili and activities.
If participating in the chili cookoff, no payment is needed but please still choose the Chili Cook off ticket so we have an idea of how many chili's to expect.
Grants entry for upto 6 team members and access to chili and other activites
TUG OF WAR
- Team must consist of 6 people (preferrably 3 boys 3 girls)
- All team members MUST be 12 or older
-All team members MUST sign a waiver at the event in order to participate
AWARDS:
Overall winner of Relay Race Tug of War
DIVISIONS:
Battle of the Ravine Students
Battle of the Ravine Staff/ Faculty/ Alumni
Church Adults
Church Youth
Community Adults
Community Youth
CHILI COOK OFF
-Bring a large pot of your best chili and all your fixins'!
-You will need your own extension cord and serving spoon (Bowls, spoons, and tasting cups and drinks will be provided)
AWARDS:
Judges Choice
People's Choice
$
