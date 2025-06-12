Stand Up Against Stigma: Comedy and Magic Event with Murray Sawchuck

• Logo placement on the STJP website, social media with tag mentions, and all event promotional media

• Logo placement on program cover

• Full-page ad on back program cover

• Speaking opportunity at event

• Event entertainment participation with meet and greet

• Two (2) reserved tables with premium seating for 16 guests (8 guests per table)

• Charcuterie tray for table(s)

• Pre-show Sunflower Lounge

• Recognition and signage at the event

• Recognition as sponsor of six (6) educational workshops in local schools