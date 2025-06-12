Stop The Judgment Project

Hosted by

Stop The Judgment Project

About this event

Stand Up Against Stigma: Comedy and Magic Event with Murray Sawchuck

232 Wise Rd

Harmony, PA 16037, USA

General Admission
$75

Grants access to the event

VIP Admission
$250

Grants access to the event with reserved seats

VIP lounge (lite bites, beer & wine)  

Swag bag

Friends of Stop The Judgment Project
$500

• Logo placement on the STJP website and social media
• Two (2) General Admission tickets
• Recognition and signage at the event

Encore Sponsor
$1,000

• Logo placement on the STJP website and social media
• Two (2) VIP tickets
• Recognition and signage at the event

Spotlight Sponsor
$2,500

• Logo placement on the STJP website and social media
• Quarter-page ad in program book
• Two (2) VIP tickets
• Recognition and signage at the event
• Recognition as the sponsor of one (1) educational workshop in a local school

Opening Act Sponsor
$5,000

• Logo placement on STJP website, social media, and all event promotional media
• Half-page ad in program book
• Four (4) VIP tickets
• Recognition and signage at the event
• Recognition as the sponsor of two (2) educational workshops in local schools

Headliner Sponsor
$10,000

• Logo placement on the STJP website, social media with tag mentions, and all event promotional media
• Full-page ad in program book
• One (1) reserved table with premium seating for 8 guests
• Charcuterie tray for table
• Pre-show Sunflower Lounge
• Recognition and signage at the event
• Recognition as sponsor of four (4) educational workshops in local schools

Stand Up Against Stigma Sponsor
$15,000

• Logo placement on the STJP website, social media with tag mentions, and all event promotional media
• Logo placement on program cover
• Full-page ad on back program cover
• Speaking opportunity at event
• Event entertainment participation with meet and greet
• Two (2) reserved tables with premium seating for 16 guests (8 guests per table)
• Charcuterie tray for table(s)
• Pre-show Sunflower Lounge
• Recognition and signage at the event
• Recognition as sponsor of six (6) educational workshops in local schools

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