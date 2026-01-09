Stand Up for a Child Luncheon

About this event
Two reserved tables at the event- seating 16
Logo included on the front of the event program.
Social media post of thanks before and after event.
One organization banner at event.
Logo included in March and April monthly newsletter.
Dedicated slide with logo on our slideshow at event.
Recognition from the MC during event.
Logo on website throughout the year.
One reserved table at the event- seating 8
Logo included on keynote page with write up.
Social media posts of thanks before and after event.
Logo in April monthly newsletter after event.
Logo included in slideshow during the event.
One reserved table at the event- seating 8
Logo include on the inside cover of the program.
Social media posts of thanks before and after event.
Logo in April monthly newsletter after event.
Logo included in slideshow during the event.
One reserved table at the event- seating 8
Social Media post of thanks after event.
Organization name listed in the program.
Organization name included in April newsletter after event.
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