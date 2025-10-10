Your sponsorship helps offset the cost of armed security at Stand-Up for Israel: Daniel-Ryan Spaulding LIVE in Atlanta.





Every AIC event operates under heightened vigilance — because we take our people’s safety seriously. Your support ensures that Jewish joy, pride, and unity can continue to thrive safely in public spaces.



Includes:

• 2 VIP tickets (premium seating + 6:30 PM meet & greet with Daniel)

• Recognition as a Security & Resilience Sponsor during the event

• Acknowledgment in the post-event thank-you email and recap