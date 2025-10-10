Enjoy the full comedy experience with international comedian Daniel-Ryan Spaulding, live in Atlanta. Doors open at 7:00 PM; show begins at 7:30 PM.
(Venue location provided after registration for security reasons.)
Enjoy premium seating and an exclusive 6:30 PM meet & greet with Daniel-Ryan Spaulding before the show. Includes photo opportunity and reserved front-section seating.
Your sponsorship helps offset the cost of armed security at Stand-Up for Israel: Daniel-Ryan Spaulding LIVE in Atlanta.
Every AIC event operates under heightened vigilance — because we take our people’s safety seriously. Your support ensures that Jewish joy, pride, and unity can continue to thrive safely in public spaces.
Includes:
• 2 VIP tickets (premium seating + 6:30 PM meet & greet with Daniel)
• Recognition as a Security & Resilience Sponsor during the event
• Acknowledgment in the post-event thank-you email and recap
Support AIC’s ongoing work in education, advocacy, and community connection — empowering voices that stand for Israel, combat antisemitism, and celebrate Jewish resilience.
Includes:
• 4 VIP tickets (premium seating + 6:30 PM meet & greet with Daniel)
• Verbal recognition during the event
• Acknowledgment in the event recap, survey, and AIC newsletter
Because standing together is the ultimate defense. Join as a Co-Presenting Sponsor and help power AIC’s mission — security coordination, education, advocacy, and volunteer missions in Israel.
Your organization or family will be recognized as a key partner in making this night, and AIC’s year-round work, possible.
Includes:
• 1 prominent table in the entry area for engagement or community materials
(Setup 5:30–6:15 PM; break down after the show)
• 6 VIP tickets (premium seating + 6:30 PM meet & greet with Daniel)
• Acknowledgment from the stage and in all post-event communications
• Logo or name placement on event webpage and follow-up email
$
