eventClosed

Stand-Up for The Club 2025

5 N Pine St

Dayton, WA 99328, USA

Individual
$100
Grants entry to the event plus dinner and complimentary wine or beer for one person.
Table (Seats 8)
$800
groupTicketCaption
Grants entry to the event plus dinner and complimentary wine or beer for eight people seated together.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing