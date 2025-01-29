"Stand Up for United Way" Comedy Show

As the official Drink Sponsor, your company will receive exclusive recognition, with your logo/name prominently displayed at all bars and drink stations, including on menus, drink tickets, and signage, ensuring maximum visibility throughout the night. This sponsorship also includes 2 VIP Tickets. Additionally, you’ll have the opportunity to provide branded drinkware (such as cups, napkins, or coasters) featuring your logo for even more brand exposure. In addition to event-day visibility, your company will receive social media shoutouts leading up to the event and throughout the evening, further amplifying your brand’s presence and engagement with attendees. This is the perfect way to get your brand in the spotlight while enjoying VIP perks!

