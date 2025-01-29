"Stand Up for United Way" Comedy Show

Grab your seat, kick back, and let the jokes roll! Ticket includes delicious food and an unforgettable comedy show.
VIP Admission
$250
Enjoy premium seating, delicious food, access to an exclusive cocktail waitress, a photo with the comedians, and a ticket to a special VIP raffle.
Date Night for 2
$300
Grab your seat, kick back, and let the jokes roll! Tickets includes delicious food and an unforgettable comedy show. Discount code:UNITED2LAUGH
Giggle Giver Sponsorship
$200
With this sponsorship level, your company name/logo will be displayed on a sponsorship board throughout the event, providing excellent visibility to a captivated audience. While tickets are not included, this opportunity ensures your brand is seen showcasing your support and engagement with the event. This is a great way to elevate your company’s presence and connect with attendees!
Joke's On Us
$1,000
With this sponsorship level, you'll receive 2 General Admission Tickets to the event, including access to both the dinner and comedy show, for an unforgettable night out. Your company name/logo will be featured in the event program and prominently displayed on event signage, ensuring strong visibility throughout the evening. Additionally, your brand will receive a shoutout on our social media platforms, helping to extend your reach and engagement leading up to and after the event.
Stand Up Supporter
$2,500
With this sponsorship level, you'll receive 4 General Admission Tickets, granting you access to both the dinner and comedy show for a night of laughter and fun. Your company name/logo will be displayed on event signage, ensuring high visibility throughout the evening. You will also be recognized in the event program with a quarter-page ad and announced during the show, putting your brand front and center.
This sponsorship includes a social media shoutout to boost your presence before and during the event. To top it off, your group will enjoy reserved seating, ensuring a comfortable and exclusive experience. This is the perfect package for brands looking to make a memorable impact!
Punchline Patron
$5,000
With this sponsorship level, you'll receive 8 VIP Tickets, ensuring an elevated experience for you and your guests. Your company name/logo will be prominently displayed on event signage, providing your brand with excellent visibility throughout the evening.
Additionally, your brand will be recognized in the event program with a half-page ad and announced during the show. You will also receive social media shoutouts to engage your audience leading up to and during the event.
With reserved seating for your group, you'll enjoy an exclusive and unforgettable night—perfect for making a lasting impression on attendees!
Liquid Laughs Sponsor
$5,000
As the official Drink Sponsor, your company will receive exclusive recognition, with your logo/name prominently displayed at all bars and drink stations, including on menus, drink tickets, and signage, ensuring maximum visibility throughout the night.
This sponsorship also includes 2 VIP Tickets. Additionally, you’ll have the opportunity to provide branded drinkware (such as cups, napkins, or coasters) featuring your logo for even more brand exposure.
In addition to event-day visibility, your company will receive social media shoutouts leading up to the event and throughout the evening, further amplifying your brand’s presence and engagement with attendees. This is the perfect way to get your brand in the spotlight while enjoying VIP perks!
Show Stopper
$10,000
As the exclusive Title Sponsor, you’ll enjoy premium visibility with a full-page ad in the event program and a 5-minute speaking opportunity to address the audience, putting your brand front and center. Your company name/logo will be prominently featured as the official Title Sponsor in all event materials, both digital and print, ensuring maximum exposure.
In addition to recognition during the show, you’ll receive 10 VIP Tickets for an elevated show experience. Your brand will also benefit from social media shoutouts leading up to and after the event, further boosting your visibility.
This level includes sponsorship of the 50/50 Raffle, with your name/logo highlighted throughout the raffle. This is the ultimate sponsorship package for those looking to make the largest and most influential impact while enjoying exclusive event perks!
Add a donation for United Way of St. Lucie & Okeechobee
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!