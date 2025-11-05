Washington Wildlife First

Hosted by

Washington Wildlife First

About this event

Take a Stand for Wildlife in Lynwood on Nov. 14-15

Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle North Lynwood

20610 44th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036, USA

Attending Commission Meeting Day 1 (11/14)
Free

Please let us know you are coming!

Attending Commission Meeting Day 2 (11/15)
Free

Please let us know you are coming so we can look for you and make sure we have enough donuts!

Testifying
Free

Let us know if you are testifying, so we can provide updated information and talking points, and send you an invitation to our testimony preparation session!

Paws & Pints Happy Hour
Free

Join Washington Wildlife First and Snohomish County Indivisible from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for Paws and Pints at Hemlock State Brewing in Mountlake Terrace! RSVP so we can make sure we have enough appetizers for everyone!

Add a donation for Washington Wildlife First

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!