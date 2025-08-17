Stand with the Lions Raffle winners

Kathleen Baurax
$100

Best seat in the House: Sideline Pass for the St. Thomas game on 9/4

Kayla Rucker
$300

Best seat in the House: Sideline Pass for the PNG game on 9/26

Kent Kansala
$100

Best seat in the House: Sideline Pass for the Dayton game on 10/10

Jimmy Ballad
$110

Best seat in the House: Sideline Pass for the Nederland game on 10/17

Josh Roskey
$200

Best seat in the House: Sideline Pass for the Splendora game on 10/30

Kayla Rucker
$300

Play Maker: Create a play for the Varsity boys to run during a game

Josh Roskey
$200

Play Maker: Create a play for the Varsity boys to run during a game

Kathleen Baurax
$100

Ball boy for the Strake Jesuit game on 9/12

Kolt Potter
$50

Ball boy for the Strake Jesuit game on 9/12

Easton Davis
$50

Ball boy for the Dayton game on 10/10

Rylan Duke
$60

Ball boy for the Dayton game on 10/10

Teal McCoy
$50

Ball boy for the Splendora game on 10/30

Rhys Jordan
$75

Ball boy for the Splendora game on 10/30

